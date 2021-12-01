Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers start their home-and-home series on Wednesday at Staples Center. The Kings are looking to bounce back after losing to the LA Lakers on Tuesday, while the Clippers are trying to end a two-game losing streak.

The Kings are 2-3 since interim head coach Alvin Gentry took over the team. They had impressive wins over the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, but have lost two straight games. The Kings' last two losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and Lakers are both blowouts.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings FINAL: The Kings fall to LA in SacTown.



Despite 27 PTS and 9 REBS from @rich_holmes22 and a 14-point 3rd quarter lead, Sacramento was unable to withstand the Lakers run in the final 20 minutes. FINAL: The Kings fall to LA in SacTown.Despite 27 PTS and 9 REBS from @rich_holmes22 and a 14-point 3rd quarter lead, Sacramento was unable to withstand the Lakers run in the final 20 minutes. https://t.co/7Zf7c1ZjXX

Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost two straight games heading into Wednesday's matchup. They lost to the Golden State Warriors last Sunday, then had no answer against Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings have five players on their injury report for the game against the LA Clippers. Two players are questionable and three players are listed as out. Marvin Bagley III and Harrison Barnes were both late scratches on Tuesday. Bagley III has a non-COVID illness, while Barnes continues to recover from a sprained right foot.

Meanwhile, Maurice Harkless, Neemias Queta and Robert Woodard II are all listed as out. Harkless is still nursing a sore left knee, while Woodard II has a sore left ankle. Queta is on a two-way contract and currently assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

Player Status Reason Marvin Bagley III Questionable Non-COVID Illness Harrison Barnes Questionable Right Foot Sprain Maurice Harkless Out Left Knee Soreness Neemias Queta Out G League Assignment Robert Woodard II Out Left Ankle Soreness

LA Clippers Injury Report

Nicolas Batum and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The LA Clippers have three players on their injury list for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. All three players are listed as out and will miss the game. Jason Preston, a second-round pick from this year's draft, continues to recover from right foot surgery.

The same can be said for Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, who underwent knee surgery in the offseason. Leonard is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021-22 NBA season. Lastly, Nicolas Batum has not been cleared by the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Status Reason Nicolas Batum Out Health and Safety Protocols Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have struggled in their past two games, especially in the second half. Their starting five for the LA Clippers game could be the same for their matchup with the LA Lakers.

De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton are the starting guards, while Terrence Davis and Chimezie Metu fill in for the injured Harrison Barnes and Maurice Harkless. Richaun Holmes returned to the lineup with a bang, so he'll be the starting center. The Kings' bench rotation will likely include Buddy Hield, Davion Mitchell, Louis King and Alex Len.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to make one change in their starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Marcus Morris Sr. will likely be back as the starting power forward after getting rested in the New Orleans Pelicans game. He'll be joined by Ivica Zubac and Paul George on the frontcourt.

The backcourt pairing of Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe completes the Clippers' starting lineup. Terance Mann continues to provide quality minutes off the bench, while Serge Ibaka, Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein are part of the rotation.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Terrence Davis | Power Forward - Chimezie Metu | Center - Richaun Holmes

LA Clippers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Edited by David Nyland