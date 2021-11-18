Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will visit the Target Center tonight to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for their 15th game of the season. It will be an important game for both teams as they look to climb from their current positions in the Western Conference. The Kings are placed 10th in the West, while the Timberwolves are 12th.

The Minnesota Wolves lost 96 - 99 to the Phoenix Suns in their previous game and have only four wins in the season so far. Whereas, the Sacramento Kings are coming off a decisive 129 – 107 scoreline victory against the Detroit Pistons. Six out of eleven players in the Kings squad scored in double digits, grabbing their 6th win in 14 games in the current season.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have no active injuries.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Shooting guard Josh Okogie and center Naz Reid are listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture with back spasms and right foot soreness, respectively. Both have averaged between 14-16 minutes per game this season.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will start with De’Aaron Fox at point guard with support from Tyrese Haliburton at shooting guard. The duo went for 36 combined points in their previous match-up against the Detroit Pistons. In that game, Tyrese Haliburton missed only four of his eleven attempted shots.

Harrison Barnes will play in the small forward position where he has averaged 20.9 points per game. Richuan Holmes is expected to be the starting power forward after shooting 90% from the field in his last game. Chimezie Metu, who has started in only 2 games so far, is expected to fill the center position.

Buddy Hield coming off the bench will be a big boost for the Sacramento Kings. He was the leading scorer in their previous game with 22 points, scoring 18 of those points from deep. Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley, and Tristian Thompson will contribute to the second unit.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will hand playmaking duties to D’Angelo Russell. Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards will also start, with Edwards playing a portion of his minutes in the small forward position.

Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to start at power forward. Minnesota Timberwolves starting center Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off his season-high 35 points against the Phoenix Suns. KAT also leads the Minnesota Timberwolves in scoring with an average of 23.2 points per game.

Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels will have a big role off the bench. Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin can be used to add depth.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard – De’Aaron Fox; Shooting Guard – Tyrese Haliburton; Small Forward – Harrison Barnes; Power Forward – Richuan Holmes; Center – Chimezie Metu

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard – D’Angelo Russell; Shooting Guard – Patrick Beverley; Small Forward – Anthony Edwards; Power Forward – Jarred Vanderbilt; Center – Karl-Anthony Towns

