"Salty cause he’s not making All NBA" - Tyrese Haliburton labeling NBA's 65-game requirement as 'stupid' has fans clowning him

Tyrese Haliburton didn't mince his words when he addressed the 65-game threshold for NBA players to be considered for the major individual awards. The superstar guard of the Indiana Pacers said he didn't like the rule one bit and called it 'stupid'.

According to the updated Player Participation Policy, if a player appears in less than 65 games, he will become ineligible for the major awards. However, NBA fans disagreed with Haliburton's comments and called him out.

"Haliburton is salty cause he’s not making All NBA"

"LeBron at 39 played more games than you"

"He says that since he’s injury prone"

"They let you miss almost a quarter a season and still get awards. Bro thinks they should rest half the season and still be eligible for bonus and stuff"

"Only the players with injuries are going to think it's a stupid rule. It's a perfectly fine rule"

"It’s a good rule and the evidence is that only players who missed a lot of games this year or in the past don’t like it"

"He saying that because he gon miss out"

"65 games out of 82. 79.3% which rounds to 80%. If you can’t play 80% of regular season games you don’t deserve the award"

Tyrese Haliburton explains why he considers the 65-game threshold a 'stupid rule'

Tyrese Haliburton disagrees with the Player Participation Policy and the 65-game threshold for the major individual awards. The superstar guard opened up about the new league rule and said that the only ones who are satisfied with it are the owners.

He also said that he would work on his physical condition to be able to reach that threshold, but there are several players, who are unhappy about it.

"I think it is a stupid rule, like plenty of the guys in the league, but this is what the owners want, so as players, we are going ti do our job and play in 65 games if we are able to. That is what I am going to do, take care of my body to be able to play in those games, and I think you are seeing other players in the league face the same thing. As long as the owners are happy," Tyrese Haliburton said, via The Athetic.

The Pacers' megastar has already missed 13 games so far, due to a hamstring injury. If he misses another five, he will become ineligible for the major individual awards.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who is the frontrunner to repeat as the league's most valuable player and scoring champion, is on the brink of becoming ineligible, as he has missed 13 games as well.

In 34 appearances, Tyrese Haliburton has averages of 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.6 assists, on 40.0 percent from three.

The Pacers are sixth in the East with a 27-20 record.

