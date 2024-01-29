Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on reigning MVP's status (January 29)

Joel Embiid will not be available when the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The reigning NBA MVP was not in the lineup in the team's loss to the Denver Nuggets Saturday. The Sixers ruled Embiid out just 30 minutes before tip-off.

Embiid will miss Monday's game, as he is trying to recover from left knee soreness. The Sixers want to get back on track after losing their last two games. But, they will do so without their star center in the lineup.

Currently, Philadelphia has the third-best record in the East (29-15). They are five games behind the Boston Celtics, who sit at 35-11. The Sixers also keep an eye on the New York Knicks in fourth with a 29-17 record. The Knicks have the longest winning streak in the NBA with six.

The Sixers will play their third straight road game on Monday. Philadelphia's five-game trip in the Western Conference will see them take on the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz. They will return then home at the end of the week.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid has dealt with a few injuries this season. He has missed games due to his hip, ankle and knee injuries.

In total, Embiid has sat out 12 games this year. He is averaging 36.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He has shooting averages of 53.9 percent from the field and 36.8 from three.

Joel Embiid is a frontrunner to win MVP and the scoring title for a second year in a row. But, he will become ineligible for the awards if he misses too many games. Per the league's Player Participation Policy, players will be eligible for the major awards only if they appear in 65 or more games. Embiid will miss his 13th game on Monday.

When will Joel Embiid return?

Joel Embiid is out tonight vs the Portland Trail Blazers. So, the earliest he can be available is tomorrow at Chase Center. Alternatively, he could return Thursday vs the Utah Jazz.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Monday's game will kick off at 10:00 pm ET.

Local fans can watch the game via Root Sports and NBC Sports Philadelphia. International fans can watch it on NBA TV and NBA League Pass.

Both teams are on a two-game losing skid. The Blazers have a 3-7 record over their last 10 games and are 14th in the West standings with a 13-33 record.

