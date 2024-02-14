"Same s**t they said about Josh Giddey" - Miles Bridges' criminal charges dropped by North Carolina court has NBA fans in disbelief

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has just gotten a break off the court. Fans are surprised to find out that the criminal charges against him were dropped by the court of North Carolina. Bridges was charged with domestic violence, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Bridges was charged with domestic violence following an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, which led to him sitting out the entire 2022-23 NBA season. Additionally, the Hornets forward was charged with two felony counts of child abuse and injury to personal property.

The last two charges came after he allegedly threatened his ex and damaged her car while their kids were inside the vehicle. According to sources, Bridges threw pool balls at the car while the children were inside, damaging the windshield and the windows of the car.

To everyone's surprise, authorities have dropped all three charges against him. This is due to a "lack of sufficient evidence," according to a document that was filed recently.

Fans aren't happy with the results of the investigation. Many are still pleading for justice for what Bridge allegedly did.

According to sources, the forward will still have his hearing on March 28. This will be for permanent child custody and permanent child support.

A timeline of what Miles Bridges did

Bridges was taken into custody in June 2022 on serious domestic violence charges while he was in Los Angeles. After a $130,000 bond, he was released and details about what happened were gradually brought up. According to sources, Bridges allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in front of their kids.

Expand Tweet

A month later, he was charged with one felony count of causing harm to a parent of a child and two felony counts of child abuse. Bridges entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges at his arraignment.

In November 2022, the forward changed his plea to no contest for the domestic abuse charges. Bridges was later given a three-year probation sentence and the remaining two charges were dropped.

The league issued a 30-game suspension to Miles Bridges without pay, leading him to sit out the entire 2022-23 season. In October 2023, he was issued a criminal summons. They accused him of violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse, and causing damage to personal property.

The summons states that he allegedly threatened Johnson during a custody exchange, which led to him throwing pool balls at the car.

