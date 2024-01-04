San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 4, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs are back home at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs are trying to snap a three-game losing streak that started on Dec. 29 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Let's look at the Spurs' starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 4.

San Antonio remained winless in 2024 after back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. They were blown out by the league-best Celtics, but put up a fight against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

Victor Wembanyama's rookie season is going as planned, averaging 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocks. However, the Spurs are barely winning basketball games with a record of 5-28, which is the second-worst in the league and last in the Western Conference.

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 4

The San Antonio Spurs were not expecting much from a team's standpoint that they'll be winning a lot of games this season. However, the Spurs shocked some fans after they named Jeremy Sochan as their starting point guard before the campaign started.

Gregg Popovich's decision has been scrutinized since Sochan is not a natural playmaker and has failed to feed Victor Wembanyama. They pulled the plug on it last month, but they still need a real point guard.

The Spurs have three players injured for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Charles Bassey is out for the season after tearing his left ACL, while Zach Collins is dealing with a sprained right ankle. Malaki Branham is doubtful due to left ankle sprain.

Here's the Spurs' predicted starting lineup against the Bucks and their current depth chart for Jan. 4:

PG - Tre Jones | SG - Devin Vassell | SF - Julian Champagnie | PF - Jeremy Sochan | C - Victor Wembanyama

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Malaki Branham Tre Jones Devonte' Graham SG Devin Vassell Doug McDermott Blake Wesley SF Julian Champagnie Cedi Osman Sidy Cissoko PF Jeremy Sochan Keldon Johnson Sandro Mamukelashvili C Victor Wembanyama Zach Collins Dom Barlow

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks game preview

The San Antonio Spurs will look to avoid a season series sweep against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs lost the first meeting of the season 132-119 on Dec. 19, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum.

Based on their last 10 matchups, the Spurs have a chance to even things out since the two teams have five wins each dating back to Mar 10, 2019. The Bucks are going to be favored to win, but they are entering the second leg of a back-to-back and will be coming from a long flight from Indiana to San Antonio.

