San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The short-handed San Antonio Spurs visited the Bayou on Sunday for a showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Spurs entered the game coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons, while the Pelicans were looking to get back into the win column.

San Antonio played their third game without Victor Wembanyama, who was ruled out of the season due to a blood clot in his shoulder. Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson used a starting five of Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.

On the other hand, the Pelicans were still plagued by injuries though they were surely happy to see Zion Williamson healthy. Williamson was joined by CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi in the starting lineup.

After taking control of the first three quarter, the San Antonio Spurs ran out of gas in the final period as the New Orleans Pelicans blew them out 114-96. The Spurs were ahead for the majority of the game, but the Pelicans found their second win to dominate the fourth quarter 39-17.

Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Kelly Olynyk dropped a double-double of 14 points and five rebounds, while Trey Murphy III had 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Karlo Matkovic was huge off the bench, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Jose Alvarado added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie were the leading scorers for the Spurs, both scoring 18 points off the bench. Bismack Biyombo had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Chris Paul and De'Aaron Fox had poor shooting nights.

Paul went 1-for-10 from the field, putting up just four points, three rebounds and seven assists. Fox had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but was 3-for-16 from the floor.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Harrison Barnes 13 4 2 0 1 0 1 22 4-11 3-8 2-4 -14 Bismack Biyombo 10 10 0 2 4 1 5 30 4-6 0-0 2-5 -26 Chris Paul 4 3 7 1 0 1 2 25 1-10 1-7 1-1 -19 De'Aaron Fox 13 7 5 1 1 4 1 34 3-16 1-7 6-7 -22 Devin Vassell 5 3 1 1 0 0 1 25 1-9 1-6 2-2 -23 Sandro Mamukelashvili 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0-2 0-2 2-2 5 Julian Champagnie 18 4 4 2 0 0 0 19 6-13 6-11 0-0 0 Jeremy Sochan 4 8 3 1 1 0 3 21 2-6 0-2 0-2 1 Keldon Johnson 18 2 3 1 0 2 3 24 7-9 2-3 2-2 -6 Charles Bassey 4 3 1 2 0 0 0 6 2-3 0-0 0-0 6 Jordan McLaughlin 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1-1 1-1 0-0 1 Malaki Branham 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 Blake Wesley 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Stephon Castle 2 0 2 0 0 2 2 22 1-10 0-3 0-0 5

Pelicans

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kelly Olynyk 14 15 2 0 0 5 2 25 4-7 1-2 5-6 21 Zion Williamson 22 9 3 2 2 1 1 28 8-17 0-0 6-10 23 Yves Missi 6 15 1 0 0 1 2 23 3-9 0-0 0-2 6 CJ McCollum 12 3 7 0 0 4 1 29 4-11 2-6 2-2 13 Trey Murphy III 15 7 5 0 0 3 2 38 6-16 3-10 0-0 19 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Bruce Brown 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 1-5 0-1 0-0 -11 Karlo Matkovic 19 6 1 0 1 1 5 21 8-9 1-2 2-2 17 Jose Alvarado 12 9 8 0 0 1 4 30 4-8 2-5 2-2 12 Antonio Reeves 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 -4 Jordan Hawkins 10 3 0 1 0 0 0 24 3-9 2-6 2-2 0 Herbert Jones DNP

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Summary

The New Orleans Pelicans were in control to start the first quarter before the San Antonio Spurs finished the period strong to take a 30-26 lead after the first 12 minutes. The Spurs continued to build their advantage and led as much as 18 points at one point.

In the second half, the visitors maintained their distance until midway through the third quarter. The Pelicans slowly chipped the lead away, bringing it down to just four points. The Spurs created some breathing room by making it a 10-point game three minutes later.

However, the hosts kept on coming and were only down 79-75 entering the fourth quarter. They then began the final period on a 19-3 run to completely take over the game and get the 114-96 victory. They outscored the Spurs 39-17 in the final 12 minutes of the contest.

