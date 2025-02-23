San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to level the season series when the San Antonio Spurs come to town on Sunday night. The Pelicans come into the game as slight favorites, but the Spurs remain in the hunt for a play-in position and will be eager to get back to winning ways after a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Ad

San Antonio are currently 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 24-30 record. Meanwhile, after losing nine of their last 12 games, the New Orleans Pelicans remain in last-place in the West with a disappointing 13-43 record.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington at the American Airlines Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday Feb. 23, with the game set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. PST).

Ad

Trending

The game will be available to watch locally on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW. Fans looking to stream the game can also watch on NBA League Pass or fuboTV.

Moneyline: Spurs (EVEN), Pelicans (-120)

Spread: Spurs +1.5 (-110), Pelicans +1.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 239.5 (-110), Under 239.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans preview

Ad

The San Antonio Spurs have been inconsistent over the course of the 2024-25 campaign. The team did pull off some statement wins early in the year, but has won just three of their last nine games to drop down to 12th in the West. San Antonio trail the Phoenix Suns by two games and the Sacramento Kings by three games.

On the road, the Spurs have struggled, winning just nine of their 25 games. They are averaging 113.0 points and allowing 114.5 points per game.

Ad

The major news coming out of the Spurs camp last week was that Victor Wembanyama is out for the remainder of the season due to a blood clot in his right shoulder. It is a major setback for the 2024 Rookie of the Year as the Spurs have to push on without the talented 7-foot-3 Frenchman over the next few months.

Prior to his injury, Wembanyama led the team in points, rebounds and blocks. Without their star center, guard De'Aaron Fox has stepped up, averaging 23.0 ppg and 7.3 apg over his first seven starts. Chris Paul has also played a big role this season, leading the roster in assists (8.0) and steals (1.3).

Ad

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled with injuries throughout the season, but this talented roster should be doing better. The Pelicans have won just 13 of their first 56 games and have been poor away from home, winning just four road games.

The team is coming into Sunday's encounter with one win in their last 12 games. Their only win was a slender overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings.

New Orleans is averaging just 110.4 ppg and giving up 119.3 to their opponents.

Ad

Zion Williamson, who missed most of November and December with a hamstring injury, has been the standout player for the Pelicans over the second half of the season. Over 19 games, The former Duke star is averaging 24.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.9 apg and 1.3 spg.

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans have already met once this season, on Dec. 8, with the Spurs winning the game 121-116.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans betting tips

Ad

De'Aaron Fox will be the man to keep eyes on for the Spurs. The 2023 All-Star has been sensational with the Kings over the last seven seasons. Over his last three games, Fox has scored 23, 26 and 27 points. His points total against the Pelicans is set at 25.5 and he should be able to go over that total in what is expected to be a high-scoring game.

Zion Williamson is coming off a strong performance against the Dallas Mavericks, where he recorded 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. The big man is averaging 7.4 rpg over 19 games and has recorded more than seven rebounds in his last two games. Williamson's rebound total is set at 6.5 and we expect him to go over that figure.

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The Pelicans have been on a dismal run but are due a win. With no Wembanyama on the court and the home crowd behind them, the Pelicans might be able to pull off just their second victory of the month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback