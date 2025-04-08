San Antonio women ruthlessly roast Charles Barkley in Pop the Balloon

Charles Barkley was finally confronted by San Antonio women, and they did not shy away from giving the NBA legend a taste of his own medicine. For the longest time, the NBA legend has tried roasting San Antonio women, calling them unattractive and big.

On Tuesday, NBA on TNT brought women from the city on the set to for the famous matchmaking game. Unfortunately for Barkley, the results were far from flattering.

As part of the game, each woman held a balloon in her hands, and they had to pop the balloon if they chose to reject him, and every single one of them popped the balloon. Despite the NBA legend trying to put forward his case, Chuck had no luck.

Kenny Smith, who was the host of the game, asked every woman one by one why they rejected Barkley, and they didn't hesitate to roast him. One of the women said that she liked her man to be muscular and Chuck didn't have it. To make things even worse, she asked if Shaquille O'Neal was available.

Barkley tried to take Shaq out of the game.

"Shaq got no muscle number 1. Shaq is just big," he said.

Another woman took a jab at Barkley, referencing his lack of an NBA championship ring.

"Let's be real, you don't even have any rings. So, I can't trust that you are gonna give me one."

Another lady said that she popped the balloon because of the former Phoenix Suns Star's terrible golf swing. The next said that, while Barkley had a great sense of humor, she simply wasn't attracted to him.

The next lady said that she wouldn't date a man who spoke badly about her city. The last lady said that she wanted to be the center of attention, but Chuck had the habit of stealing the spotlight.

"I would never date a man who talks bad about my city."

Charles Barkley doubles down on his take on San Antonio women

Charles Barkley should not have expected to get any chance with any of the women in the TNT studio because of what he had said a few days before. This year's Capital One JamFest was held in San Antonio, Texas, and Barkley got a minute on the stage.

Just when he had the chance to redeem himself, the NBA legend made things worse for himself. He doubled down on his take on the women from the city. In front of the large crowd, Chuck said that he loved other things about the city, but not the women.

"I love Greg Popovich and the Spurs...and yes y’all got some big b*tches here," he said, hilariously attracting a big protest from the crowd.

With Charles Barkley taking his beef with San Antonio, especially its women, a bigger retaliation seems likely. Meanwhile, the TNT crew will continue to put him in tough situations.

