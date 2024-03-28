"Savannah ain't let him get out of the house again" - NBA fans in shambles over LeBron James' video about Diddy's party resurfacing online

LeBron James has found his name in headlines thanks to the ongoing legal case against famed rapper Diddy. The popular rapper has been accused of a number of acts ranging from sexual assault to sex trafficking, resulting in a slew of negative headlines in recent weeks. After having his house raided by federal authorities in LA and Miami, Diddy could be in for even more legal troubles.

Things started in November of 2023 when a singer filed a lawsuit against the rapper. In it, she alleged that Diddy was involved in sexual misconduct, including rape, an allegation that led to three other women accusing the rapper of similar acts.

In February, Diddy was then on the receiving end of a lawsuit that alleged sex trafficking, forced drug use, and sexual assault. Recently, on Mar. 25, Diddy's LA and Miami homes were raided by authorities in connection to the cases, which also named an individual as a drug mule for the rapper.

This has now resulted in future Hall of Famer LeBron James finding himself on the receiving end of criticism thanks to his past connections to Diddy. Footage of the pair on Instagram live resurfaced, in which LeBron James states that there's no party like a party hosted by Diddy.

Fans were quick to weigh in amid the latest news surrounding Diddy. Check out some of the funniest reactions down below.

Looking at past situations with LeBron James and Diddy

In the past, LeBron James and Diddy have been connected on a number of occasions, both in person and online. For example, back in 2020, LeBron James and his son Bronny joined Diddy on Instagram Live in a dance-a-thon for healthcare workers.

At the time, the rapper was hosting an Instagram Live event with the goal being to raise money for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of lockdowns and restrictions, many couldn't get together for the Easter Sunday Holiday.

Because of this, Diddy hosted an Instagram Live, which saw LeBron James and Bronny join Diddy and his kids online.

In another instance, it appeared that James' youngest son, Bryce James, along with his friend, took Diddy's twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila to homecoming. The two high school athletes were pictured alongside Diddy's daughters, who at the time were cheerleaders at Sierra Canyon High School.

In another instance, Diddy donated $1 million to Howard University, earning him praise from James, who shouted him out on Instagram for the gesture. James has also been vocal about praising Diddy as a musical artist in the past as well.

Back in September, James shared a video of himself singing along to one of Diddy's new albums, captioning the clip:

"Man O Man!!!!!!! an ABSOLUTE FKN STONE COLD VIBE!!!!!"

Of course, James has also attended parties hosted by Diddy, as seen in the Instagram Live clip above. All of these instances have made it clear that the two are fond of one another, however, so far, there has been nothing indicating that James was aware of Diddy's illegal activities.