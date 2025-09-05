Savannah James beams with joy as Draymond Green’s wife flaunts baby bump after bombshell pregnancy announcement

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, reacted to Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, making a big announcement. The Golden State Warriors star's wife made a post on her Instagram handle on Thursday, revealing her baby bump in a hilarious video.The video featured Renee hilariously addressing the trending allegation that she had stopped posting on social media because she was pregnant. She went on to lip-sync with a voiceover in the video that said:&quot;None of it is true. None of it is true, it's BS. They made it up. They lie.&quot;While she said all that, she also hilariously walked away from the camera and revealed her baby bump. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSavannah James posted a picture with Hazel and her close friends on her Instagram from what seemed like a recent meetup. In the picture, she stood beside Renee, rocking a pair of blue rugged denim jeans and a buttoned top.Renee wore a blue see-through dress and showed off her baby bump. Savannah's close friend and her &quot;Everybody's Crazy&quot; podcast co-host, April McDaniel, was also present in the picture.Excited with the big news, the Lakers superstar's wife reacted to the wholesome picture with a series of sparkles emojis.[Picture Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]Draymond Green and Hazel Renee already have four children, including two from their previous relationships. Soon, the couple will become parents to their fifth child.Savannah James and Draymond Green's wife discuss NSFW topicsHazel Renee was one of the guests on Savannah James' podcast &quot;Everybody's Crazy in November of last year. The star-studded episode went viral among fans, especially for the part that turned up the heat in the room.When a caller asked for a suggestion to cure her anxiety about getting intimate with her partner, the crew spiced up the suggestions with s*x positions, including one that hilariously seemed to have been invented by Hazel Renee herself.Renee took co-host April McDaniel by surprise when she started naming different positions. Savannah James jumped in and suggested the missionary position.&quot;Yeah, missionary is good,&quot; Renee said in affirmation. [Timestamp: 10:48]Green's wife also suggested that intimacy was her favorite part of the position.&quot;I need you to see me, touch me, kiss me, make me feel like we're here,&quot; Hazel said.In the last few years, LeBron James and Draymond Green have developed a great friendship off the basketball court. Their families have also come together, which has further deepened their relationship.