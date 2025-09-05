  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • Savannah James beams with joy as Draymond Green’s wife flaunts baby bump after bombshell pregnancy announcement

Savannah James beams with joy as Draymond Green’s wife flaunts baby bump after bombshell pregnancy announcement

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 05, 2025 16:36 GMT
Savannah James was excited with Draymond Green&rsquo;s wife pregnancy announcement [Picture Credit: Getty]
Savannah James was excited with Draymond Green’s wife pregnancy announcement [Picture Credit: Getty]

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, reacted to Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, making a big announcement. The Golden State Warriors star's wife made a post on her Instagram handle on Thursday, revealing her baby bump in a hilarious video.

Ad

The video featured Renee hilariously addressing the trending allegation that she had stopped posting on social media because she was pregnant. She went on to lip-sync with a voiceover in the video that said:

"None of it is true. None of it is true, it's BS. They made it up. They lie."

While she said all that, she also hilariously walked away from the camera and revealed her baby bump.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Savannah James posted a picture with Hazel and her close friends on her Instagram from what seemed like a recent meetup. In the picture, she stood beside Renee, rocking a pair of blue rugged denim jeans and a buttoned top.

Renee wore a blue see-through dress and showed off her baby bump. Savannah's close friend and her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast co-host, April McDaniel, was also present in the picture.

Excited with the big news, the Lakers superstar's wife reacted to the wholesome picture with a series of sparkles emojis.

Ad
[Picture Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]
[Picture Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee already have four children, including two from their previous relationships. Soon, the couple will become parents to their fifth child.

Ad

Savannah James and Draymond Green's wife discuss NSFW topics

Hazel Renee was one of the guests on Savannah James' podcast "Everybody's Crazy in November of last year. The star-studded episode went viral among fans, especially for the part that turned up the heat in the room.

When a caller asked for a suggestion to cure her anxiety about getting intimate with her partner, the crew spiced up the suggestions with s*x positions, including one that hilariously seemed to have been invented by Hazel Renee herself.

Ad

Renee took co-host April McDaniel by surprise when she started naming different positions. Savannah James jumped in and suggested the missionary position.

"Yeah, missionary is good," Renee said in affirmation. [Timestamp: 10:48]

Green's wife also suggested that intimacy was her favorite part of the position.

"I need you to see me, touch me, kiss me, make me feel like we're here," Hazel said.
Ad
youtube-cover

In the last few years, LeBron James and Draymond Green have developed a great friendship off the basketball court. Their families have also come together, which has further deepened their relationship.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications