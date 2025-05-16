Savannah James gets her flowers from Draymond Green's wife as her major vision finally comes to life

LeBron James' queen, Savannah James, received her flowers of appreciation from Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, for bringing her long-awaited vision to life. On Thursday, Renee shared James' newly launched skincare brand, Reframe Beauty's reel on her Instagram story.
The reel featured James as a partner, and Green's wife congratulated her friend in the caption of her upload.
"Seeing your friend's vision come to life🥹 Congratulations Vannah! Cheers🥂 NewSkinCareAlert🚨"
The reel featured a 20-second promotional commercial giving consumers an insight into the new skin care brand on the market. It featured close-up shots of several models flaunting their skin with multiple shots of the brand's products flashing from time to time.
Savannah James has been a housewife and mother for the better part of her life. However, she has been leveling herself up for the last decade. The Lakers star's wife has now added "business founder" to her expanding list of accomplishments, which includes founding a podcast and launching a women's empowerment initiative.
On Friday, Elle reported on James' new venture, and the basketball wife revealed that the new brand is carved out from her personal experience in skincare.
"This is all I’ve used for the last two years since we’ve started formulating,” James told ELLE. “It’s been my secret weapon.”
Just like her husband, it's hard to tell that Savannah is 38 years old by her looks, and her brand aims to empower everyone with her secret to healthy and ageless skin.
Savannah James credits her mother and daughter for inspiring her venture into the skincare business
In her interview with Elle, Savannah James took a deep dive into her new brand and answered a few questions related to it. During one segment, the interviewer asked the Lakers star's wife for her inspiration behind her new venture and she named her mother and daughter as her response:
"My mom. I learned everything from her. I never thought to make beauty into a career until my daughter told me she wanted to be like me. I panicked. It was adorable but I was scared because I always want to make sure I’m setting a good example for her.
"So, I started a personal growth journey and was very intentional about learning what made me happy, and it was the beauty world."
Savannah James has told the same story involving her daughter on the about page of Reframe's website. She has partnered with Howard University's Department of Dermatology to include a clinical study with her brand and produce the best products for her consumers.
