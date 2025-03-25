Savannah James is all smiles after Bronny James' scorching career-high outing

It was a proud day for Savannah James as a mom after her son, Bronny James, dropped a career-high 39 points in G-League on Monday for the South Bay Lakers. Bronny seemed to be enjoying his time on the floor against the Santa Cruz Warriors as the Lakers' G-League affiliate cruised to a comfortable 122-118 win.

Savannah James shared on her stories a reel originally posted by the South Bay Lakers on Instagram that showed Bronny scoring his 37th point over two defenders and jogging back with a big smile on his face.

Savannah reacted with a 'wide smiley' emoji to the reel as she shared the story.

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

In the game, Bronny shot over 66% (14 of 21 shots) from the field, including 50% (4 of 8) from the 3-point line.

He had an impressive performance on both ends of the floor. Apart from 4 assists, LeBron James' firstborn had 7 rebounds, 4 steals and a block in the game.

The last few weeks have been very positive for Bronny. Last week, in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bronny had his NBA career-high 17 points, shooting very efficiently from the field.

If he continues to show up with performances like this, he has a legitimate chance to get himself in the Lakers rotation.

Savannah backs Bronny's reply to criticism after special night

Bronny James has become the most scrutinized No. 55 pick in NBA history. Although it could be regarded as unreasonable, it certainly isn't without a cause.

After his father, LeBron James, confronted Stephen A. Smith for criticizing Bronny during their infamous courtside interaction, the sophomore guard backed his father with an impressive performance against the Bucks, scoring a career-high 17 points. Bronny shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 4 from the 3-point line.

After his special NBA outing, Bronny was asked about the criticism he faces regularly, and he had the perfect response.

"I try to let (the criticism) go through one ear and out the other, put my head down, come to work and be positive every day," he said.

Bronny soon got the support of Savannah after that. She reposted her son's response on her IG story and captioned the post with a special message.

"Mean what you say, and say what you mean 💕 🫶🏾," Savannah James wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

While Bronny is sharing his time between his NBA and G-League teams, LeBron James and the Lakers are going through a tough stretch. They have lost three games in a row in the absence of the King, who has been out with an injury.

It will be interesting to see if JJ Redick chooses to avail Bronny's services in this time of need.

