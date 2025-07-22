"Savannah made sure to hit that minor part": Fans erupt as LeBron James 'drunk freestyles' Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss at star-studded party

NBA fans reacted to LeBron James freestyling on Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss song &quot;Not Like Us&quot; at a seaside party. In the Instagram video by Overtime on Monday, the LA Lakers star attended a star-studded party with his wife, Savannah James, and friend Maverick Carter. Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife were also present.James wore a hat and a light blue shirt over a black T-shirt, while Savannah wore a floral dress, sitting alongside her husband. The four-time NBA champion seemed in a great mood, vibing and lip-syncing with his wife. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany fans noticed how Savannah James sided with her husband in the beef.&quot;Savannah made sure to hit that 'Minor' part 🤣🤣🤣,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;LOOK @ WIFEY 😂😂😂😂 SHE WITH ALL THE SMOKE 💨.&quot;A fan was amused by James's freestyling in a possibly drunken state.&quot;He over there drunk freestyling 😂,&quot; the fan wrote.Fans comment on the post featuring LeBron James. (Credits: IG/Overtime)Meanwhile, a fan wrote that the Lakers star should be worried about the Lakers' postseason next year.&quot;He worried bout the wrong sht 😹, let’s focus on making it past the first round this year.&quot;Another fan dissed Drake being dissed by James.&quot;Man.... imagine the GOAT rapping your biggest diss track against you 😂😂😂😂😂 i know that hurt.&quot;A fan noticed the high energy from Savannah in vibing with LeBron James.&quot;Savannah too was going hard 😂😂.&quot;A fan hilariously noted the crowd and wrote that the song was deliberately played for the Lakers star.&quot;DJ know what he doing. looking at the crowd ... there was absolutely no reason to play that track.&quot;Fans comment on the post featuring LeBron James. (Credits: IG/Overtime)Drake replaces LeBron James tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderLeBron James' seemingly siding with Kendrick Lamar in his beef with Drake didn't sit well with the Canadian rapper. The &quot;God's Plan&quot; singer first changed the lyrics of his song &quot;Nonstop&quot; from &quot;How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron&quot; to How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron man.&quot;During his performance at Wireless Festival in London's Finsbury Park, people noticed something different about Drake's old arm tattoo, which featured LeBron James' Fighting Irish jersey tattoo. However, the rapper had it changed before arriving in London.The old tattoo of James was covered up with a new tattoo featuring the OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey number.SGA is an NBA champion and a fellow Canadian, like Drake. However, it would have been better if he had just gotten rid of the old tattoo.