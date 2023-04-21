"Saved CP3 from getting slander" - NBA fans are going bonkers over Devin Booker who drops 45 in Game 3

NBA fans are going bonkers over Devin Booker's amazing performance in Game 3 against the LA Clippers on Thursday. Booker exploded for 45 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 129-124 win at Crypto.com Arena.

The Suns got back the homecourt advantage, taking a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Saturday. Booker was simply too much for the Clippers, who were playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

George was ruled out for the first round with a right knee sprain before the series started, while Leonard suffered the same injury in Game 1. The two-time NBA champ played with the injury in Game 2, but was ruled out for Game 3 and considered day-to-day heading into Game 4.

Nevertheless, fans on social media are happy for the Phoenix Suns. Some were amazed by Devin Booker's performance given that he had already scored 38 points in Game 2.

Booker has been on another level in the first round, just having an answer every time the LA Clippers made a run in Game 3. While most Suns fans are happy, others are just plain mean and even took a shot at Chris Paul. One fan said:

"Saved cp3 from getting slander"

Here are other reactions to the Suns' Game 3 win over the Clippers on Twitter:

Matthew__Tabet @tabet_matthew @TheHoopCentral quite easily the best performer so far this playoffs @TheHoopCentral quite easily the best performer so far this playoffs

EasyMoney @EasyBucket35 @TheHoopCentral Carried KD tonight and that's coming from a KD stand. Suns in 5 @TheHoopCentral Carried KD tonight and that's coming from a KD stand. Suns in 5

HRH @kingayemere @TheHoopCentral

KD is playing a supporting role in this series. Trust KD to catch fire in the next series once they make it through @iTskKaY Booker has caughtKD is playing a supporting role in this series. Trust KD to catch fire in the next series once they make it through @TheHoopCentral @iTskKaY Booker has caught 🔥 KD is playing a supporting role in this series. Trust KD to catch fire in the next series once they make it through

Simon @Simon__1909 @statmuse They said he couldnt perform in the playoffs 🤣 @statmuse They said he couldnt perform in the playoffs 🤣

andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus This series:



36.3 PPG, 5 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.7 BPG, 60% from the field, 41.2% from 3.



Superstar Devin Booker. This series: 36.3 PPG, 5 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.7 BPG, 60% from the field, 41.2% from 3. Superstar Devin Booker. https://t.co/NfKNQmfDxy

Vincent 🔅 @VincentKeyes1 Devin Booker is playing like the best basketball player on the planet right now. Devin Booker is playing like the best basketball player on the planet right now.

Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter We’re really witnessing some of the best Devin Booker basketball we’ve ever seen in these playoffs.



What he’s done on both ends of the floor, at all areas of the court, is something not many players in this league can do. We’re really witnessing some of the best Devin Booker basketball we’ve ever seen in these playoffs.What he’s done on both ends of the floor, at all areas of the court, is something not many players in this league can do.

Devin Booker, Suns will look to take commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took back homecourt advantage with a 129-124 win over the shorthanded LA Clippers on Thursday. Booker finished the game with a game-high 45 points. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

Kevin Durant contributed 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Torrey Craig had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. DeAndre Ayton also posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other hand, Norman Powell had the best postseason game of his career. Powell picked up the slack for the Clippers with 42 points, five rebounds and three assists. Russell Westbrook also had a big game, posting a near triple double of 30 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

Terance Mann and Bones Hyland also provided a scoring boost off the bench. Mann had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Hyland put up 20 points.

With Kawhi Leonard considered day-to-day heading into Game 4 on Saturday, the Suns will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Clippers.

