"Say he wants to whoop my a**" - Patrick Beverley describes Damian Lillard squashing their beef to aid Bucks' NBA championship quest

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has feuded with tons of players in his career. In some cases, he gets to team up with them at some point and usually end whatever is going on between them. This season is no different as he squashed his beef with Damian Lillard as they try to lead the Bucks to a title.

Beverley first had a chance to fix his issues with Russell Westbrook when he was traded to the LA Lakers in 2022. The two shared a long history of disliking each other, but eventually became good friends once they were teamed up.

Now, it's Lillard's turn. The beef between the two can be traced back to the 2020 NBA Bubble. The eight-time All-Star missed two free throws while he was still with the Portland Trail Blazers in a game against the LA Clippers. When the miss happened, Beverley had an over-the-top reaction, which started their beef.

Now as teammates, they had to fix whatever's between them to lead the team to win a title. Beverley explained how they were able to work things out.

"I've never had a player in my career that I ever beef with, has smoke with, defended well, say he wanted to whoop my a**," Beverley said. "Dame was the first.

"To walk into a locker room and to be on a mission to do something I've never done before, he's never done before, win an NBA championship."

According to Beverley, the two met up during Bobby Portis' birthday party. The guard mentioned that it was Lillard who approached him first and talked to him about how they'd approach the game as teammates. He also mentioned that he encouraged the seven-time All-NBA to make long-range shots to get the team going.

Beverley also said that he doesn't care what they have going on between them as he's trying to win a title.

Damian Lillard wasn't against the idea of playing with Patrick Beverley

For some players, playing alongside one of your biggest rivals isn't easy. However, Lillard didn't see it that way when Patrick Beverley was traded to the Bucks. Instead, he saw the acquisition of the two-way guard as a need for the team. After the roster move, the former Blazers star shared his thoughts on the trade.

"I look forward to working together. Our past personal issues don't trump an opportunity to win a championship," Lillard said.

The two guards are willing to set their egos aside to win a title, which speaks volumes. The Bucks have a real shot this season, they only need to figure out Doc Rivers' system before the postseason starts.

