"Scared the hell out of me": LaVar Ball is terrified of Kristine Leahy as she reminds him of iconic 'Jigsaw' character

LaVar Ball and Kristine Leahy had an exchange that went viral in 2017. The Big Baller Brand founder and the former co-host of “The Herd” had a feisty back-and-forth that created a mild storm. Ball wasn’t going to criticize his company which Leahy said could do some improvement. The father of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball was so exasperated that he didn’t even want to talk to or face Colin Cowherd’s co-host.

Ball, on Vlad TV, has not forgotten about that heated argument. Six years after the said incident, here’s what he had to say about Leahy:

“I told her she scared the hell out of me. She looked like ‘Saw.’ You know that movie ‘Saw’ with the cheekbones and stuff? [I see it] every time I look at her, man. Scared the hell out of me!

“‘You think I’m scaring you? You’re scaring me!’ That’s why I wouldn’t look that way. … You’re scaring me and I ain’t even looking at you. … I’m not gonna deal with this woman. I’m not gonna talk to her.”

LaVar Ball appeared on “The Herd” at Colin Cowherd’s invitation. Ball wanted to promote his brand after Lonzo Ball’s signature shoe came out. The original price back then was $495, which spiked to $995 for pairs signed by the then-LA Lakers guard.

Cowherd asked Ball how many pairs have they sold. The “BBB” CEO didn’t give a specific number but said that it was a good amount. Kristine Leahy joined the fray by asking “How many?” Ball told her to “Stay in your lane.”

While Leahy was saying that she was just curious and that she was disrespected, LaVar Ball kept his face on Cowherd. He told the main host “She scares me to death.”

Ball added:

“She scares Lonzo [Ball], Lonzo’s scared of me. She scared me, that's why I don’t look that way. I don’t look over there ‘cause I’m thinking of ‘Saw’ right now. Leave me alone!”

The outspoken guest eventually told Colin Cowherd that they’ve just sold 400-500 pairs of Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes.

Colin Cowherd thought Kristine Leahy did an excellent job dealing with LaVar Ball

Just a few hours after the LaVar Ball-Kristine Leahy exchange, the two were guests on “Speak for Yourself.” Colin Cowherd was asked by Jason Whitlock about his comments regarding the viral argument between the guest and the co-host.

Cowherd had this to say:

“Today, it got hot on the show and Kristine did what great sportscasters do. She probed and pushed and this is why Kristine’s a great teammate. LaVar Ball comes, he’s a little bit of a circus.

He has good days and bad days. Today, he went over the line and today was disrespectful and what Kristine did was what she should have done.”

