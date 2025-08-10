"Scared lot of Warriors fans": Kevin Durant goes off on Steph Curry & LeBron James fans after receiving cruel jabs

While Kevin Durant is one of the superstars of the NBA, there is one thing that sets him apart from the other top names in the league. Unlike LeBron James and Steph Curry, among others, he likes to interact with fans on X, and at times goes off on them.

The Houston Rockets forward joined in on Sunday when some fans exchanged opinions about him changing teams and allegedly being a nightmare for coaches. While one said Durant didn't win a title before joining the Golden State Warriors, some supported him.

When a fan mentioned that he got a lot of passes when he clashed with Warriors coach Steve Kerr about the the team's offense, Durant stepped in.

"What I got a pass for chat??" Durant tweeted on Saturday.

He also trolled Golden State fans when one wondered why the franchise "hated" him despite bringing two titles.

"Them finals mvps, they will never recover," Durant wrote.

"Them finals mvps I won hurt you. Scarred alot of warrior fans when my name was announced," Durant tweeted.

After a few back-and-forths about being triggered by online trolls, Durant fired back at James fans when one said he didn't care about his fans.

"U ever talk to lebron on X?" Durant wrote.

James fans stepped up to defend the four-time MVP and threw shade at Durant for being "lame" and using his free time on X. However, Durant reponded again.

"well not everyone has no wife and kids pushing 40 years old. he has a legacy, (that he earned) unlike you. He has no reason like you do to be on twitter all insecure beefing with trolls. Bron has shown love to many of his fan pages too. u a lame," a fan tweeted.

"So no. Lebron doesnt know this page exist?" Durant wrote.

"Nah he fried you there he a 30+ yr old man with kids he wouldn’t spend his free time going back and forth on twitter," another fan said.

"Lebron hasn’t acknowledged you either. I see a pattern here," Durant commented.

Kevin Durant goes off on fan, says "best scorer" title diminishes his "greatness"

Kevin Durant is widely considered by NBA fans and pundits as one of the greatest scorer in NBA history.

He (4) is third, behind only Michael Jordan (10) and Wilt Chamberlain (7) for most scoring titles.

However, on Saturday, a fan tried to diminish Durant's greatness for not doing enough to win titles. He fired back and said that he didn't want his legacy to be about being a great scorer.

"30k points on low fga. Ima coaches dream. Dime dropper, I mastered scoring at 24 years old man. Give it a rest, I don’t care about being the best scorer ever. You are diminishing my all time greatness callin me that," Durant tweeted on Saturday.

Durant is still an elite scorer, and he has a chance to win a title next season with the young and talented Houston Rockets.

