Scoot Henderson injury update: Trail Blazers' star rookie's probable return for NBA Summer League & more

The NBA Summer League debut of Scoot Henderson for the Portland Trail Blazers was half-baked after getting injured in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets.

Basketball fans got a glimpse of what the 2023 third pick can do as he had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in just 21 minutes of gameplay.

Reports say that his right shoulder strain will keep him away from the rest of summer league but there is a slim chance of returning.

Scoot Henderson missed the Trail Blazers' game against the San Antonio Spurs and will miss Tuesday's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets as well. With just one more game against the Orlando Magic, the team still awaits medical clearance

Scoot Henderson was expected to help Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers become a championship contender. Days after draft night, the tables were turned after the seven-time NBA All-Star's trade request. This made the former G-League Ignite combo guard one of the cornerstone players for Portland.

With the importance of Henderson to the future of the Trail Blazers, is it really worth to put him back on the court for just one NBA Summer League game?

Scoot Henderson impresses coach Chauncey Billups

Having only played 21 minutes in his only NBA Summer League game, it was enough sample size for Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups to be impressed by Henderson.

“I wasn’t surprised at all. I was just happy for him," said Billups. "He’s been really looking forward to playing in summer league for literally two years. Since he went to the Ignite … I loved his pace. He plays a great pace. He’s a downhill player. He’s very aggressive. He’s a selfless team guy, which I think is cool for a young guy.”

In the 19 games that Henderson played in the NBA G League in 2022-23, he averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

