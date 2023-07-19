“Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick are our future”- NBA Analyst reveals why Raptors have complete faith in new roster

With Fred VanVleet out of Toronto, the Raptors will feature a different look and look to build their future around Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick. Barnes and Dick are both promising lottery picks from the 2021 and 2023 NBA draft, respectively.

Spotrac's Keith Smith was able to collect some anonymous quotes from NBA team personnel about the Toronto Raptors' future. Here is what one of the team personnel had to say:

“Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick are our future, along with Jakob Poeltl. Not because we are down on anyone else, but those guys are all signed for longer than two seasons. But that’s the kind of stability we want because the rest of the roster is sort of in transition. That trio is a group we can build with.”

The Toronto Raptors have been in a rebuild ever since Kawhi Leonard left. Last year, the Raptors failed to make the playoffs. This was despite having Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes on the roster.

Poeltl averaged 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Raptors last season. Barnes added another 15.3 points and 4.8 assists per game to this mix.

Poeltl and Barnes are both good players, but neither of them has shown signs of becoming a star in the league. Barnes might still have potential, given his age, but Poeltl doesn't look like a game-changer. Thus, it is interesting that the Raptors are looking to build around them.

Exploring Gradey Dick's game and how he can help the Raptors

Gradey Dick was the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Dick is primarily a shooter but he could develop his game over time to become more of an all-round player who can impact both ends of the floor.

Gradey Dick had a positive Summer League display, especially against the Cleveland Cavaliers who went on to win the NBA Summer League. Against the Cavaliers, Dick had 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal on 8-19 shooting.

If the Raptors truly want to build around Poeltl, Barnes, and Dick, it will be important for Dick to further develop his game. Dick will have to find ways to make an impact defensively, which might be hard given his build.

Size is an important factor in the NBA, and it remains to be seen if Dick can measure up against NBA players.

That said, the Raptors have a long way to go in their rebuild plans. Ultimately, despite the long-term contracts, the Raptors might be forced to make trades to bolster their roster in the near future, if they are to contend for a championship.

