"Scottie Barnes is never beating the autism allegations": Fans in shambles over another underwhelming 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Scottie Barnes, together with Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young, joined the NBA All-Stars Skills Challenge. They competed against Team Top Picks made up of Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero. Barnes and company also went up against Team Pacers composed of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton.

In the first two rounds, Barnes, Young and Maxey played well enough to force Indiana’s group to a tiebreaker to determine the winner. The challenge will have to be decided by a shooting contest from halfcourt. Incredibly enough, the Toronto Raptors forward attempted a behind-the-back shot that had everyone in splits.

Basketball fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t resist ripping Toronto’s first-time All-Star for his wild shot:

“Scottie Barnes is never beating the autism allegations i’m sleep bruh”

Before that wayward shot, Scottie Barnes had played a big part in the team All-Stars’ goal of winning the challenge. For a player his size, he showed off superb speed and precise passing. He was also decent from the three-point line, which led to a tiebreaker with the Indiana Pacers.

Tyrese Maxey finally nailed one from 47 feet in 58.8 seconds. The Pacers beat that time to become the winners of the 2024 NBA Skills Challenge.

Scottie Barnes once missed four point-blank layups in the All-Star Clutch Challenge

As a rookie, Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey were already part of the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend festivities. They formed a duo that competed in the Clutch Challenge. In the game, they will have to score five designated spots that legendary players once routinely made in their careers.

Barnes’ position was just under the basket where Magic Johnson used to score many of his points. The then-Toronto Raptors rookie missed four straight attempts from that area. He promptly became a meme for that.

After Saturday’s shot attempt in the Skills Challenge, he will likely become a punchline again.