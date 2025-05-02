Scottie Pippen, ex-wife Larsa & more family members come together to shower love on Scotty Pippen Jr.'s wholesome tribute after breakout season

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s mother - Larsa Pippen - and other family members showered love on the NBA legend's oldest child with the reality TV star. On Thursday, Pippen Jr. shared a video montage on his Instagram handle.

The montage featured highlights of Pippen Jr. from this season. The video features all notable offensive, defensive and playmaking plays that the Memphis Grizzlies youngster made this season. He expressed his thoughts on the post in the captions with a few words.

"From Memphis with Love…"

Pippen Jr.'s family members commented on the post to show their support and love for the Grizzlies star.

"Proud mom ❤️" Larsa Pippen commented.

While his mother expressed her pride in her son, his siblings - Sophia Pippen and Justin Pippen - encapsulated their thoughts using fire emojis.

Pippen family members shower love on Scotty Pippen under his IG post. (Credits: @spippenjr/Instagram)

The Memphis star's father shared the montage on his Instagram story and used a fire emoji to describe his emotions.

Scottie Pippen praises his son on his IG story. (Credits: @scottiepippen/Instagram)

Scotty Pippen Jr. had a breakout run with the Grizzlies this season. He delivered a fantastic performance in the playoff series against the number one team in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Memphis youngster was the only one to step up his game when his team's superstar, Ja Morant, was ruled out of the last two games because of an injury.

Pippen Jr. scored 28 and 30 points in those last two games to keep his team in the game. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies were no match for the Thunder without Ja Morant and lost the first-round series with a 4-0 record.

Scotty Pippen Jr. admits struggles he had to face growing up with the "Pippen" last name

Scotty Pippen Jr. is the son of one of the greatest players in the NBA - Scottie Pippen - who played alongside Michael Jordan and had a big part in the Chicago Bulls's five championships, making MJ a permanent candidate in the GOAT debate.

However, being the son of such a big basketball personality does not always come with benefits. On Tuesday, Scotty Pippen Jr. appeared on FanDuel TV's "Run it Back," and got candid on carrying the "Pippen" name.

"I think it’s difficult just because people just put, you know, a perspective on you on how they think you move and how they think you act just because of your dad," Pippen said.

"Um, for me, I feel like it was tough just because I feel like I wasn’t given fair treatment. People kind of just overlooked me because of my dad. I feel like the name might have hurt me more than it helped me sometimes, and it’s unfair." (9:00)

Scotty Pippen Jr. showed great abilities this season - 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the regular season - although his playoff performance was the highlight of his breakout season, averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his first-ever playoff series.

