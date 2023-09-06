Scottie Pippen revels in Michael Jordan's misery as $3.5 billion star squirms over Marcus & Larsa's possible wedding 

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, and Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, are in a relationship that has attracted the media's attention.

Rumors say that the two started dating in 2022, several months after Larsa and Scottie had officially divorced. Larsa and Marcus' relationship was officially confirmed early in 2023 when the former posted a photo of herself and Marcus captioned "My forever Valentine."

Since then, the relationship between the two appears to have flourished. The relationship between them has been so good that people have begun to speculate on their future wedding plans.

While the two have confirmed that they're not engaged, they revealed during an episode of their podcast "Separation Anxiety" that Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring. While that does not equate to an engagement ring, it appears that the two are internally discussing wedding plans.

Marcus and Larsa certainly seem happy with each other, but Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is far from pleased regarding his son's relationship. In fact, Jordan Sr. gave a resounding "no" when asked if he approves his son dating the ex-wife of his former teammate.

Scottie Pippen, meanwhile, appears to approve the relationship between the two, but the reason for that is not necessarily because he wants his ex-wife to be happy. In fact, he's pleased with the relationship because it makes Michael Jordan unhappy.

A source close to Pippen has indicated that he's enjoying the fact that his son's romantic relationship and possible wedding with Larsa is making Michael quite uncomfortable.

Scottie Pippen has not publicly addressed the rumors but has allegedly taken pleasure over the fact that Michael is unhappy that Marcus intends to marry Larsa. In fact, according to the source, Jordan's worst nightmare is for the two to actually get married.

The feud between MJ, who has a net worth of $3.5 billion, and Pippen certainly looks like it won't end soon. The situation between Larsa and Marcus seems to be adding fuel to the fire.

What happened between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen?

Michael Jordan (left) and Scottie Pippen with the Chicago Bulls

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls. The duo were a dominant force throughout the 1990s, and the teammates appears to have developed a good friendship as well.

However, their friendship would not last, as they would eventually have a massive fall out.

Scottie Pippen was extremely unhappy at how "The Last Dance" portrayed him and his other Bulls teammates in comparison to Michael. That seems to be the biggest factor affecting their feud. In his memoir, Pippen said about the documentary and Jordan:

"They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates."

Scottie has even fired some shots, criticizing the way Michael played before he arrived in Chicago. He has continued to express his displeasure regarding his former teammate whenever he's asked about it.