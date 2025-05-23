Scottie Pippen's daughter is one proud friend as she shows up to celebrate Diddy's twin daughters' major milestone in style

Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen, showed up to celebrate Diddy's twin daughters' high school graduation. On Friday, the Bulls legend's daughter shared a picture of herself hugging the twins on her Instagram story.

Ad

She expressed her thoughts on her friends' big life moments through a single heart emoji.

In the picture, Sophia is dressed casually, sporting a white top with washed blue jeans and white sneakers, while the rapper's daughters are dressed in graduation gowns and caps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rapper Diddy's daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, mentioned a friend's story featuring a group picture on their joint Instagram handle. In that picture, Pippen's daughter is standing alongside the Diddy twins.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sophia Pippen congratulates the Diddy twins on their major life milestone. (Credits: @sophiapippen33, the_combs_twins/Instagram)

The twins' story contained another image that featured the younger versions of the friend group. Sophia Pippen and the Diddy twins have been close friends for a long time.

Ad

The Bulls legend's daughter has followed in her mother's footsteps and is making a name for herself in the modeling world while her twin friends are planning to grow their apparel business.

Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen expresses pride on brother Preston Pippen's major milestone

Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophie Pippen, expressed her pride in her brother's major milestone. On Sunday, the Bulls legend's daughter shared a picture of herself standing beside his brother, Preston Pippen.

Ad

Preston was dressed in a graduation gown while holding his degree. He posed for the camera with his sister, flexing her fashion sense. Sophia wore a white top with jeans and carried a Givenchy bag to complete her outfit.

She expressed her thoughts on her brother's graduation in her post's caption.

"So proud of you @prestonpippen," she wrote.

Scottie Pippen's daughter expresses pride in her brother's achievement. (Credits: @sophiapippen33/Instagram)

Sophia Pippen is Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen's only daughter, while her brother in the picture is the former couple's second son.

Preston played basketball in the early stages of his life and walked in his father's footsteps alongside his brother. However, after completing high school, he decided to walk a different path and left the hardwood. He graduated with a business degree from Loyola Marymount University and will continue a career in his field of choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More