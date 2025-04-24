Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen reacts to Alijah Arenas battling through recovery after brutal accident

Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen, was among the personalities to send her prayers for Alijah Arenas after he was involved in a brutal accident.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the hospitalization of Gilbert Arenas' son. According to the NBA insider, the USC five-star recruit was involved in a serious car crash and has been placed into an induced coma.
Pippen shared a post about the news on her Instagram story and sent her prayers.
"Sending my love and prayers🙏🏽🤍," Pippen wrote.
According to TMZ, Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck. The accident occurred at dawn and first responders rushed to the scene immediately at 4:55 am. The reasons for the crash have not yet been publicly revealed.
Arenas was among the few varsity-level players in the nation who retained his five-star status after the reclassification. He had an impressive high school career, averaging 30.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. In January, he declared his commitment to the USC Trojans.
Angel Reese sends prayers for Alijah Arenas after a tragic accident
WNBA sensation Angel Reese sent her prayers to Alijah Arenas after coming across his tragic accident news.
"Prayers for Alijah🥺🙏🏽," Reese tweeted.
Arenas is one of the most promising talents in the nation right now. He has shown great potential and has the capability to surpass his three-time All-Star father on the NBA court. However, the severity of the accident could have some major implications for the prospect.
Gilbert Arenas canceled his podcast's live session on Thursday following the news.
On the other hand, Alijah Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, pleaded with her Instagram followers to pray for her child. She made an Instagram post asking her followers to pray for her eldest son in his time of need.
Reese was not the only basketball personality who supported the Arenas family during this difficult time. Bobby Portis Jr. and Jamal Crawford also said their prayers for the former NBA star's son.
