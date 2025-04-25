Scotty Pippen Jr. stats tonight: How did Grizzlies point guard perform in high-pressure Game 3 against Thunder? (Apr. 24)

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the OKC Thunder in Game 3 of their first-round series at the FedEx Forum on Thursday. Coming off back-to-back blowout losses on the road, the Grizzlies were desperate for a strong start. Memphis rolled out a starting lineup featuring Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

Ad

Scotty Pippen Jr. provided the spark they needed, catching fire from beyond the arc to ignite the Grizzlies' offense. The young guard knocked down his first four 3-point attempts, fueling Memphis to an early double-digit lead in the first quarter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition to his scoring outburst, the 6-foot-1 guard contributed on the boards with two rebounds and facilitated the offense with a pair of assists. Pippen Jr. closed the opening period with an impressive stat line of 14 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the floor.

Pippen Jr. remained unstoppable in the second quarter, continuing to light up the Thunder with his offensive prowess. After pouring in 14 points in the opening period, he added another nine in the second, including his fifth 3-pointer of the half, as he maintained his scoring assault.

At halt time, Scotty Pippen Jr. had 23 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the floor, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also recorded four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 17:30 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.