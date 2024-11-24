Scotty Pippen Jr. surprised by Grizzlies broadcast's 'stuntin like my daddy' banner after dropping 30 points on Bulls' court

Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 142-131 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Pippen dropped a career-high 30 points as he fired Memphis to its 10th win of the season.

Scotty also had 10 assists and an 81.2% field goal percentage at the end of the game.

On the broadcast, it was shown that Scotty became the first player to record 25 points, eight assists and shoot at least 80% from the field at the United Center since his father, Scottie Pippen, 29 years ago. The graphic was captioned "stuntin like my daddy."

The Memphis guard seemed surprised to learn about this feat as he posted a story after the game, tagging his father. He added two wide-eyed emojis to the post.

Scotty Pippen Jr. tags his father on Instagram while highlighting his achievement

Scotty Pippen Jr. leads Memphis Grizzlies' charge against the Chicago Bulls

On a night of huge significance for the Pippen family, Scotty Pippen led the charge against his father's former team.

The Grizzlies starting five all hit double digits in the absence of superstar Ja Morant. Jaylen Wells had 26 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 23, while Brandon Clarke and Desmond Bane finished with 12 and 13 respectively.

The Grizzlies shot 57.3% and collected 49 rebounds. They also led for the entirety of the game, with their biggest margin being 22 points.

Memphis is sixth in the West with a 10-7 record. It hosts the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

