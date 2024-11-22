"Season ending tattoo" - NBA fans erupt over Zion Williamson’s latest tattoo addition to 'Mount Zion' masterpiece

NBA star Zion Williamson previously went viral for what fans believe was an off-center chest tattoo of an animal within a cross. Now, as the New Orleans Pelicans forward looks to work his way back from a hamstring injury, he's shown off some new ink.

In a video shared on Instagram by Tucson tattoo artist Anthony Michaels on Friday, Williamson can be seen with a massive new back tattoo.

It appears to be a face of sorts and is placed beneath his Mount Zion tattoo that goes across his shoulders and pays tribute to his parent's inspiration for his name. That tattoo, which was done last year, was also done by Michaels.

Michaels posted a video of Zion Williamson's back tattoo on his Instagram along with the caption:

"@zionwilliamson x @antmikes for another one in the books. Great time as always. Grateful to be able to have these experiences and I’m looking forward to more."

NBA fans were quick to weigh in and react to the tattoo with a healthy dose of humor:

@InkedNBA - Instagram comments

"He celebrating Thanksgiving early" - One wrote.

Others kept the jokes coming:

"Bro been eating good" - One joked.

"Idk who give bro these ideas but they gotta relax" - Another wrote.

"He need to use the VC on health not tattoos" - Another joked.

Zion Williamson expresses optimism surrounding New Orleans Pelicans despite team's injury woes

The 2024-25 NBA season has been largely defined by injuries for the New Orleans Pelicans. While the team had high hopes entering this season after acquiring Dejounte Murray, they have since been plagued by injuries.

In addition to Zion Williamson's absence, the team has Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray out along with Karlo Matkovic. In addition, Yves Missi is listed as questionable on the team's NBA.com 3:30 p.m. ET injury report on Friday.

Despite that, Williamson expressed optimism while speaking with media members, as relayed by ClutchPoints:

“It's very unfortunate. But as a team, we are keeping our spirits up and it's a long season. Guys are starting to return so that's going to be great. Hopefully, by January, we will be in full stride. That just goes along with keeping our spirits up.

"It's keeping our spirits up, coming in the gym every day in good spirits and just bonding as a team … We know the position we are in right now. It's not a good one at the moment. But like I said, we come to the gym every day in good spirits and we are going to figure it out.”

According to Tankathon's Strength of Schedule calculator, the Pelicans have a .512 strength of schedule rating over the remaining 64 games of the season. With a game against Golden State, who have proven to be one of the best teams in the league tonight, New Orleans has a tough schedule ahead.

When Zion Williamson will be able to return to help the team get back on track, only time will tell.

