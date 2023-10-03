"What happens when you don't get a superstar": Stephen A. Smith believes Damian Lillard's move to Bucks sparked Jimmy Butler's 'Emo' transformation

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler stole the show during NBA media day on Monday when he showed up with a new “emo” hairstyle. Butler’s hairdo shocked many and led to some amusing reactions from basketball fans and media personalities. This includes ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who attributed Butler’s new look to the Heat’s failure to land superstar point guard Damian Lillard this offseason.

During an episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on Monday, Smith first spoke about how Butler didn’t disappoint at media day. He then said that he doesn’t even know what emo means before expressing his disbelief over Butler’s new look:

“Did anybody see Jimmy Butler? Cos this brother didn’t disappoint when he showed up to the Miami Heat’s media day today.

“I mean did you see this? His words, ‘Emo.’ I don’t know what the hell an emo is, to be honest with you. I don’t pay attention to that stuff. … But I’m looking at him right now, I’m like, ‘Good Lord, have mercy, what is he doing? What is he doing?’”

Smith then joked that Butler was going through the motions after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last week:

“He’s going through some things right now. See what happens when you don’t get a superstar like Damian Lillard?”

Smith’s comments come after the Heat devoted their entire offseason to pursuing Lillard after he requested a trade out of Portland on July 1. Lillard and his camp even made it clear that the Heat were his preferred trade destination. However, Miami’s pursuit of Lillard proved to be in vain as the superstar point guard was instead traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, entering the 2023-24 NBA season, Miami is left with a depleted backcourt after losing guards Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free agency. So, Butler and the Heat appear likely to take a step back following their surprise 2023 NBA Finals run.

Jimmy Butler on his new emo look, Miami’s 2024 NBA title aspirations

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler

As for his own reasoning for his new emo look at media day, Jimmy Butler joked with reporters that he was just feeling emotional. He added that his new hairstyle was an accurate way for him to express his feelings:

“This is my emotional state. I’m one with my emotions. So, you get what you get.”

However, despite his apparent disappointment about Miami’s lackluster offseason, Butler still maintained that he and his team have 2024 NBA title aspirations:

“It's always been about a championship for me. It will always be about that. Nothing else. This is our year. This is the one. And this one's going to feel real good.”

