"Seeing Jose and Herb get paid" - Brandon Ingram names Jose Alvarado getting $6,888,212 contract as one of best moments of career

Brandon Ingram has had many career highlights. He is currently embarking on a new one as he was selected for Team USA for the first time in his career. Ingram is on the 12-man roster set to take on the world in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this month.

While speaking with the Athletic, Ingram revealed a surprising career highlight. It had nothing to do with his basketball stats.

“Someone asked me the other day what my best moment has been in the NBA so far. I told them seeing Jose (Alvarado) and Herb get paid,” Ingram said.

Ingram prioritized his teammates' recognition over his individual achievements. Despite being an All-Star in 2022, winning the Most Improved Player award, and earning a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team, he valued team success above all else.

As a prolific scorer, he maintained an impressive record of averaging over 20 points per game for four consecutive seasons. Notably, he achieved a career-high 49 points against the Utah Jazz in 2020, and during the playoffs, he reached a career-best of 37 points against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Ingram was also a highly-touted prospect before entering the NBA. He had a solid freshman season with Duke and was an honorable mention for All America.

Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado contract details

Ingram’s Pelicans teammate Alvarado signed a 4-year, $6.8 million contract in 2021. He worked his way off non-guaranteed deals for a permanent NBA roster spot. He will make $1.8 million next season however only $1.1 million is guaranteed until January 10. Alvarado has a team option for $1.9 million the following season.

Ingram meanwhile makes $33.8 million next season. He has two years left on his deal worth $158.2 million total.

Ingram also name-dropped his other Pelicans teammate Herb Jones. The youngster signed a deal to return to New Orleans as a restricted free agent this offseason. The deal is for 4 years and $53.8 million and is fully guaranteed.

Ingram heard Alvarado say he was gonna give Ingram 50 when Puerto Rico plays Team USA.

Ingram heard Alvarado say he was gonna give Ingram 50 when Puerto Rico plays Team USA.

Ingram had to jam him up

Jones earned his deal with his defensive abilities in his first two seasons. He proved himself to be a lockdown defender who can guard 1-5. He has averaged nearly two steals per game during his first couple seasons. Jones also scored 20 points in the Pelicans play-in loss in the 2023 postseason.

Ingram and his freshly paid teammates will try to propel the Pelicans back to playoff contention. They will have an uphill battle in a loaded Western conference. They will also look to get Zion Williamson back on the court after his lengthy injury absence.

