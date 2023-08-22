Seeing Steph Curry work out at age 35, Gilbert Arenas wanted his son to go through hell: "You’re in trouble when we get home"

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history. However, his success didn’t come easy, as the Warriors star has long had a crazy work ethic since childhood.

Curry can often be seen working relentlessly on his shot during practices and before games. His workouts have become a spectacle for basketball fans, with many showing up early to Warriors games just to see Curry work out.

Curry’s workouts have even mesmerized his fellow NBA players, including former Washington Wizards star point guard Gilbert Arenas.

During a recent episode of “Gil’s Arena,” Arenas spoke to Curry about how impressive his pregame routine is. Arenas said that after seeing Curry work on his shot in person, he realized just how strong his work ethic really is:

“The stuff that you were doing, it didn’t look the same. You know what I mean? It didn’t look the same, and I shot all the time,” Arenas said.

Arenas added that he recorded Curry’s pregame workout and sent it to his son. Arenas then joked that he told his son he was going to make him work out like Curry once he got home. However, according to Arenas, his son had no interest in trying to imitate the Warriors star:

“Like, I was watching you, I recorded your pregame warmup,” Arenas said.

“I was telling my son, I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re in trouble when we get home.’ He wrote in all capitals, ‘I AM NOT CURRY.’”

Arenas then said that fans at home don’t realize just how hard Curry works. He said that everyone needs to see Curry work out in person to fully understand his work ethic.

Gilbert Arenas' discussion with Steph Curry about his work ethic starts at the 17:57 mark below:

Steph Curry says he wants his work ethic to set an example for the next generation

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Later in his appearance on Gil’s Arena, Steph Curry spoke about how he enjoys setting an example for the next generation through his work ethic. Curry first said that he always makes sure to go all out during his camp workouts so campers can get the full NBA experience.

Curry added that his work ethic improved over his career after he realized what it meant to work hard early in his career:

“I had to learn that too,” Curry said.

“When I was coming out of college, I thought I was working hard until I went and worked out with Idan Ravin. I was like, ‘Oh, this is the pace and, you know, how tired I am after this workout.’”

Curry then reiterated that he hopes his hard work will influence young hoopers to follow in his footsteps.

"So, when I do those workouts, I know it’s influencing a little bit to teach the next generation at the level that they need to be at.” he added.

