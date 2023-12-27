"Sell the team": Pistons fans erupt despite Cade Cunningham joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jalen Brunson in unique record 

In a battle to not be on the bad side of the NBA history books, the Detroit Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham, made a valiant effort to keep themselves in the game against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Pistons suffered another loss, making it 27 straight and recording the longest in-season losing streak in league history.

Cade Cunningham was the silver lining in the game as he tallied 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. He also made it in the NBA record books as one of three players this 2023-24 season to score 35 points in a half.

But still, a loss is a loss and Pistons fans are not having it. With 13.5 seconds left, cheers of "Sell the Team" echoed in Little Caesars Arena:

Tom Gores was on record as he spoke to the media to say that he does not intend to sell the team anytime soon, but took some accountability for the construction of the roster that didn't pan out like what they wanted it to be. The Pistons team owner made a bold guarantee that they will be making changes soon:

"Change is coming," Gores said. "I'm just saying that in terms of Monty, Troy, all of that stuff … they will be in place, but I'm all over them. They'll tell you that too. There's a lot of accountability that needs to be held."

Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams called out for creating a play for Alec Burks instead of Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons made headlines during the off-season by making a bold move of signing Monty Williams on a six-year, $78.5 million deal. However, things did not go well for the Pistons as they are on the wrong side of history after losing 27 straight games.

Cade Cunningham was doing whatever it took to put his team above water, and it showed in his fourth-quarter heroics that came short. In a last-ditch effort to keep the game close, Monty Williams created a play for veteran guard Alec Burks to shoot a 3-pointer but missed badly.

This decision was criticized by seasoned reporter Bill Simmons on his X account for picking a play for Alec Burks instead of Cade Cunningham:

"The funniest part of the Pistons game was when Cade was unconscious and scoring on every possession, then down 5 with 38.5 secs left, the Pistons came out of a timeout and ran a play to get Alec Burks a contested three. 80 million for Monty Williams might have been a whiff high," posted Simmons.

The Detroit Pistons have two more chances to earn a win in 2023 when they take on the Boston Celtics next, followed by the Toronto Raptors to end their dismal year of basketball.