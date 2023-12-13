“Send Dwight to China”, "Walking like Walter Jr.”: Disheartened NBA fans react to Kyrie Irving using walking boot and crutches

Kyrie Irving has been out of action since Friday night and the Dallas Mavericks' road game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard was forced to exit the game when teammate Dwight Powell stepped on his foot. The superstar guard left the game and didn't return.

After undergoing medical tests, the Mavs announced that Kyrie Irving suffered a heel contusion and didn't provide a timetable for his return. On Tuesday, the veteran guard was seen wearing a protective boot and using crutches.

NBA fans took to social media and reacted to the Mavs' video, calling out Dwight Powell for Irvig's injury.

"Dwight Powell got Kyrie walking like Walter Jr."

"SEND DWIGHT TO CHINA IMMEDIATELY!!!!"

Kyrie Irving is optimistic he will not miss significant time with heel injury

The Dallas Mavericks have released no official timetable for Kyrie Irving's return, meaning the All-Star guard could miss a handful of games before being cleared.

Amid concerns about the seriousness of the injury, Irving took to social media. He shared his optimism that he will not miss significant time with what the team described as a heel contusion.

"To my Tribe and Family Members: I appreciate all of the prayers, well -wishes, and messages The unconditional Love shown from you all is truly appreciated. I am feeling better than I was yesterday and for now, that’s all I can ask for. I’ll be fine. Chief Hélà," Kyrie Irving wrote on X.

Irving has been the second-best option for the Mavs this season behind fellow megastar Luka Doncic. The superstar guard has averages of 23.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 5.2 apg in 17 games, on 47.1 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite his absence, Dallas survived a late thriller with the LA Lakers on Tuesday night and claimed the 127-125 home win to extend its winning streak to four games. The Mavs improved to 15-8 in the standings and trailed the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) by 2.5 games.

Dallas, which aims for a deep playoff run this year, will look to claim its fifth straight win when they host the Timberwolves on Thursday evening.