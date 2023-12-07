LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 7): Latest update on Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura's availability

The LA Lakers advanced to the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals after a close 106-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Lakers are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas on Thursday, with the winner heading to the first-ever NBA Cup final. On that note, let's look at the latest LA Lakers injury report for Dec. 7.

There are five players on the latest Lakers injury report – LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent. James is listed as questionable due to a left calf contusion, but he's expected to play against the Pelicans.

The same can be said for Davis, who is listed as probably. Both James and Davis have been on the team's injury report since last month, but they have only missed one game each this season so far.

Gabe Vincent remains out because of a left knee effusion. He has not played since Oct. 30 against the Orlando Magic and has only appeared in four games in his maiden season for the LA Lakers.

Jarred Vanderbilt is listed as probable as he continues to deal with left heel bursitis that kept him out for the first 20 games of the season. Rui Hachimura, on the other hand, has been upgraded to available and will play against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hachimura will continue to play with a protective mask to prevent any further damage to his recently repaired nasal injury. He broke his nose on Nov. 22 and missed five games after undergoing a minor surgical procedure.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game preview

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

The LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are set to battle it out at the T-Mobile Arena in the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The winner moves on to the final to face either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers.

Thursday's matchup is the 72nd regular-season meeting between the Lakers and Pelicans all-time. The Lakers are ahead in the head-to-head matchup 44-27, but it's an even contest based on their last 10 games against each other with five wins each.

It's also their first meeting of the season, with the Lakers winning last season's season series 3-1. The Pelicans are just a game behind the Lakers in the Western Conference standings. They could give LeBron James and company some problems since they are also one of the best defensive teams in the league this season.

