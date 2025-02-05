"SGA is so Drake coded": Cameron Brink's teammate makes feelings known on Canadian rapper with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander parallel

WNBA champion Lexie Brown recently drew comparisons between NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rap icon Drake. The LA Sparks guard demonstrated her fandom for the rapper on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting a similar vibe between him and Gilgeous-Alexander.

On Tuesday, Brown quoted a screenshot of a recent Drake post from Instagram, where the popular music figure showed off some snapshots on the road while on tour. The teammate of Cameron Brink made her fandom known, giving love to the rapper on X.

Lexie Brown's posts about Drake on X - Source: @lexiebrown

Drake's Instagram post from Tuesday shows a mix of stage shots and candid photos from behind the scenes while the rapper is on tour in Australia. In the first photo from the opening night of his first show, Drake is wearing a black hoodie with bullet holes emitting trails of smoke.

"They thought einstein was lying & shakespeare was barely rhyming & edison wasn't lit despite what he was designing. So how can I give af what they say about my stars aligning", the post's caption read.

Brown was impressed when she took to X and quoted the screenshot.

"I'll never hate you Aubrey", Brown said in a post.

The hate Brown speaks of is a reference to the rap feud Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was embroiled in last year with Kendrick Lamar. During the back and forth, Lamar questioned many aspects of Drake's character and turned large swaths of the public against him.

"SGA is so Drake coded btw", Brown replied in an additional post.

Brown compared the megastar to his fellow Canadian countryman, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, saying SGA shares many traits with the rapper. Gilgeous-Alexander has gained popularity in recent years not just for his stellar play, but also for his cool, calm and collected personality. Both Drake and SGA give off a laid-back, nonchalant vibe that has drawn the admiration of younger fans for its mysterious and intangible allure.

The rapper even gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praise, calling him "the future of the NBA" at a concert in March 2024. Brown, who has a keen eye for NBA analysis and is a loyal fan of Drake, can spot the similarities between the two.

Cameron Brink's new podcast host takes humorous jab at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

WNBA rising star Cameron Brink recently entered the podcasting space with Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of Warriors legend Steph Curry. On the show, "Straight to Cam," the two women discuss sports, pop culture, dating, self-care and more. On the first episode, which went live on Jan. 28, the topic of best-dressed NBA players came up.

When Brink brought up OKC Thunder's All-NBA guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Curry-Lee shared a gripe she held over one of his recent social media posts. Following the last time the Warriors faced the Thunder, SGA posted a collection of photos to Instagram that showed him matching up against the four-time champion Steph Curry. Sydel took issue with her brother being the main focus of Shai's post.

"You posted the shot of it," Curry-Lee said. "But why are there like four other clips of him against Stephen and no other player gets that? No other post gets that", she continued rhetorically.

"See we're both, the little sister in us is coming out", said Brink, who grew up with the Curry family and is the godsister of Steph and Sydel.

"I think it's just like cause he's Steph", she added.

Both Brink and Curry-Lee understand their brother's reputation in the NBA and how even a top dog like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes pride in matching up against him.

