“Sh*t almost brought me to tears” - LeBron James opens up on emotional moment watching Bronny while sitting with his mother, Gloria James

LeBron James and his mom, Gloria James, shared a heartwarming moment over the weekend. While LeBron's son, Bronny James, and the USC Trojans competed against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, James and his mother watched the game on TV. In the first half, James took to social media, sharing an emotional moment between the two.

Heading into the 2023-24 NCAA season, Bronny James was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. The situation sent shockwaves through the James family and the NBA community as a whole, with countless people throwing their support behind the family.

While there were questions about whether Bronny could resume his basketball career, the second-generation hooper was cleared to play. As he looks to improve his NBA draft stock, he and the USC Trojans are eager to assemble an impressive season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After falling to the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday, Bronny and USC are playing Arizona State on Saturday. LeBron James and his mother watched the game on TV, with the four-time NBA champion posting on X:

"Crazy man! My mom sitting right next to me just said 'You know how amazing this is!? Sitting here with my son while watching my grandson on TV. I feel so present and blessed.' Sh*t almost brought me to tears just now."

Expand Tweet

Looking at Bronny James' stats with USC this season as he looks to follow in LeBron James' footsteps

With Bronny James back on the court pursuing his dream of making it to the NBA, there has been much talk regarding his draft stock. Since moving to college, Bronny has showcased some impressive 3&D skills.

While he may lack other guards' ballhandling and playmaking abilities, his catch-and-shoot skills and defensive prowess have earned him praise. Given that, his draft stock has continued to improve, with projections putting Bronny as a likely first-round pick.

After struggling against the Arizona Wildcats earlier in the week, where he received criticism for racking up five turnovers, Bronny turned things around. On Saturday, in the first half of the USC-Arizona State game, Bronny posted an efficient stat line.

In addition to leading the team with three assists through the first half, he hauled down two rebounds while putting up five points on 100% from the field. Despite his contributions, he and USC were down 43-36 to the Arizona State Sun Devils at the half.

After the James family went through unimaginable stress during Bronny's cardiac scare, the moment between LeBron James and his mom puts things in perspective. With plenty of season still left to play, LeBron James will have plenty of time to watch Bronny's NCAA career unfold before the NBA draft.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!