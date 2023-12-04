Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & girlfriend Hailey Summers go IG official as they expect their first kid in 2024

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is about to become a father in 2024. Together with his girlfriend Hailey Summers, SGA will welcome their first child next year, as they recently shared the news on social media. This was the first time that the couple announced their major life update.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers posted the same photo on their Instagram accounts to break the news to their followers. The couple is excited to welcome their first baby, and even their followers are happy for them.

Summers, who's also Canadian, started dating the Thunder guard in 2017, according to sources. She's also an accomplished athlete as she used to be a college soccer athlete for the University of Albany from 2017 up until 2021.

"5 years later.. thank you soccer for everything but most importantly thank you for bringing me the best of friends I could ask for ❤️ #2 out," Summers posted in 2021.

The couple haven't announced their intentions of getting married yet.

Chris Paul shares a close relationship with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

At the start of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's career with the Thunder, he had the opportunity to learn from one of the best players in the league. NBA veteran and All-Star Chris Paul was traded to OKC by the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook in the 2019 offseason.

No one thought Paul's stint with the young OKC squad would be memorable. However, he led the youthful team to the postseason. CP3's contributions were valuable to their success, but SGA also had a lot to do with it.

Recently, the 12-time All-Star appeared on the Point Forward podcast and spoke about his relationship with SGA. According to the famed point guard, the two became fond of each other, which helped their chemistry and success on the court.

"I try not to get emotional when I talk about Shai, man, because that was my first year living without my family, without my wife and my kids in LA," Paul said. "And, man, Shai, he's just a basketball head, right? You show me somebody who loves basketball and crazy about their family, than me and them gonna be tight."

Since that lone season of them playing together, SGA gradually improved as a player. His talents started to shine and he is now one of the league's best perimeter players. They aren't teammates anymore, but the two still hold each other in high regard.

Shai is averaging 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists this season as he leads the Thunder back to the playoffs.

