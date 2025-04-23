Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes feelings clear about shooting woes in early playoff series against Grizzlies

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discussed his shooting woes against the Memphis Grizzlies. The OKC Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 131-80 on Saturday in Game 1 and 118-99 on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference first round.

Ad

They head into Thursday’s game with a 2-0 lead. Despite the Thunder’s stellar play, Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t touched his usual levels. He recorded 15 points on 4-13 shooting during Saturday’s game.

He dropped 27 on Tuesday, but his efficiency left a lot to be desired, as he finished his night shooting 10-29. SGA opened up about his shooting woes while speaking to reporters after Game 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I feel like I’m getting looks that I usually make. I’m just missing them. It’s part of basketball. Ups and downs. Makes and misses,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Now, because my team is really good, we’ve won 2 games by a decent margin, but yeah, they’ve had my back these last two nights, but hopefully I pick it up here soon.”

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Thunder can make things even tougher for the Grizzlies if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can get out of his shooting slump. He has been one of the best players in the league this season, recording 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists through 76 games. The 26-year-old led OKC to the best record in the league (68-14).

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have been key for OKC amid Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shooting slump

Ad

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have been key for the Thunder as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggles to find his form. Through the first two games, Holmgren is recording 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while shooting 44% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Williams has also been solid, recording 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Their tenacity on both ends of the floor has been key in helping OKC acquire a 2-0 lead over Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

While Memphis is having a tough time dealing with the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will need to pick it up if he hopes to lead the team deeper into the playoffs. It’ll be interesting to see what the 26-year-old has in store when OKC takes on Memphis at the FedExForum this Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.