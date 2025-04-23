Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes feelings clear about shooting woes in early playoff series against Grizzlies

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discussed his shooting woes against the Memphis Grizzlies. The OKC Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 131-80 on Saturday in Game 1 and 118-99 on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference first round.
They head into Thursday’s game with a 2-0 lead. Despite the Thunder’s stellar play, Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t touched his usual levels. He recorded 15 points on 4-13 shooting during Saturday’s game.
He dropped 27 on Tuesday, but his efficiency left a lot to be desired, as he finished his night shooting 10-29. SGA opened up about his shooting woes while speaking to reporters after Game 2.
“I feel like I’m getting looks that I usually make. I’m just missing them. It’s part of basketball. Ups and downs. Makes and misses,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Now, because my team is really good, we’ve won 2 games by a decent margin, but yeah, they’ve had my back these last two nights, but hopefully I pick it up here soon.”
The Thunder can make things even tougher for the Grizzlies if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can get out of his shooting slump. He has been one of the best players in the league this season, recording 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists through 76 games. The 26-year-old led OKC to the best record in the league (68-14).
Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have been key for OKC amid Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shooting slump
Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have been key for the Thunder as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggles to find his form. Through the first two games, Holmgren is recording 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while shooting 44% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.
Williams has also been solid, recording 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Their tenacity on both ends of the floor has been key in helping OKC acquire a 2-0 lead over Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.
While Memphis is having a tough time dealing with the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will need to pick it up if he hopes to lead the team deeper into the playoffs. It’ll be interesting to see what the 26-year-old has in store when OKC takes on Memphis at the FedExForum this Thursday.
