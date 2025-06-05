Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes honest admission about Canadian basketball pioneer Steve Nash ahead of NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became just the second Canadian to claim NBA MVP honors, following in the footsteps of Steve Nash, who captured back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006. Speaking during NBA Finals media day on Wednesday, the OKC Thunder star had glowing words for the Canadian basketball icon.

When asked what adding an NBA title to his MVP would mean — something Nash never accomplished in his 18-year career — SGA didn't hesitate to call Nash the "pioneer" of Canadian basketball.

"It would be amazing (to win the championship),” SGA said. “Steve, obviously, (he's) the pioneer for Canadian basketball. He started the whole thing, I guess you can say.

“From the way he plays, to the way he carries himself, to his approach to the game. I learned so much from Steve being a 17-year-old kid. ... The things he's done with Canada basketball and just push the culture forward, it's been amazing."

Nash stands as one of the most decorated Canadian — and international — players in NBA history. He made eight All-Star appearances, earned seven All-NBA selections and won MVP twice.

This year’s Finals spotlight a wave of Canadian talent. Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is teammate Lu Dort, while the Pacers boast Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin. Pascal Siakam, another Pacers standout, helped the Raptors win their first title in 2019.

Steve Nash calls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a ‘historic’ player

Following in the footsteps of a legend like Steve Nash is no easy feat, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may already be surpassing that mark. In a recent interview with the Toronto Star, Nash himself praised the MVP's rise.

"I mean, he's heading way past me. He's a historic player already," Nash said. "The fact that he won over Nikola Jokic, who's on his way to being one of the top, … shows you how amazing a season Shai had, and how galvanizing he is for his team and organization, and how he just continues to get better and better."

Nash even placed SGA in the orbit of NBA royalty, name-dropping Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant when comparing their influence and game.

"I think there's a reluctance, out of respect and admiration, to say names like Jordan and Kobe or whoever, but he does the same thing they do," Nash said.

"If you look at the numbers and you break it down, there's a lot of things he does that are greater than everyone that's even close to those type of players. So he's ascending towards that category."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will now take his MVP momentum into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, as the Thunder host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

