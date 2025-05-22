Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pays ultimate tribute to his MVP wife with unique 'Hail Clay' launch after landmark milestone

Newly minted NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander marked his win by launching the latest iteration of his signature Converse shoe. Dubbed "Hail Clay," the new shoe is a tribute to, and inspired by, his wife Hailey, whom he considers the Most Valuable Person to him.
The OKC Thunder superstar guard shared a video feature via Instagram on Wednesday of the Shai 001 "Hail Clay" colorway, which he said took cues from the color of the eyes of his wife, whom he married in February last year.
"SHAI 001: HAIL CLAY. Inspired by the color of the eyes of my Most Valuable Person, my beautiful wife Hailey," he wrote in the caption.
The clay-colored Shai 001 "Hail Clay" still features the puffed, molded upper for comfort and a futuristic look as well as a Nike Zoom Air cushioning unit and a zippered upper for adjustable containment for optimal grip on the court.
The shoe's launch coincided with the NBA naming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the Most Valuable Player for the 2024-25 season after he led the Thunder to the best record in the league at 68-14. Along the way, he averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1 block while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point territory in 76 games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honored to be named NBA MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander felt a deep sense of gratitude and honor after he was named the NBA's MVP.
He spoke about it in an interview with TNT, highlighting that it was something that he really did not aspire for all season long, but was at the back of his mind.
"You try so hard throughout the season to like, not think about it and just worry about playing basketball and getting better and trying to win games," SGA said. "But as a competitor and as a kid dreaming about the game, it’s always in the back of your mind.”
“I’m very thankful to be on this side of the ballot, but none of this is possible without the guys behind me. The amount of games we won, in the fashion that we won the games, is so impressive and that’s probably the main reason why I got to do it. So, without them, this is not possible.”
In winning the MVP award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. He got 71 first-place votes to the 29 that 'The Joker' had.
Also earning MVP considerations were Gianni Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
