Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives massive praise for his hustle from former MVP Allen Iverson: "Best player in the world"

OKC Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has risen to become one of the best players in the league. However, Philadelphia Sixers legend Allen Iverson believes that the Canadian is the best in the world.On Tuesday, Iverson made this known at the No Flukes Foundation Youth Camp hosted by Gilgeous-Alexander in Toronto, and during a Q&amp;A session, he called the Thunder star the best in the world while addressing the kids in attendance.&quot;It's funny, people say it nowadays, but I swear you have to, you have to practice to become whatever you're trying to become in life,&quot; Iverson said. &quot;You think Shai didn't practice? To become the MVP and the best player in the world, you have to practice.&quot;Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to its first NBA championship last season. In addition, he delivered one of the most complete offensive seasons in league history in 2024–25, winning virtually every major accolade: MVP, scoring title, Western Conference and Finals MVPs.He won his first MVP, receiving 71 of 100 first‑place votes, ahead of Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He led the league with 32.7 points per game, while also averaging 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 51.9%. His effort saw him join Michael Jordan as only the second player to average 30+ ppg, 6+ apg and 50% FG in a season.The Thunder finished 68–14, best in the NBA, with the largest ever average point differential at +12.9 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander’s effort saw him sign a record four‑year, $285.4 million super-max extension, with $71.35 million per year, the highest annual salary in NBA history.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honored by Oklahoma MayorShai Gilgeous-Alexander was honored by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt on Wednesday for bringing a championship to the city.“SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER is one of 18 Thunder players who collectively won for OKC our first NBA Championship. All 18 will live forever in our city’s history &amp; in our hearts,&quot; Holt said. &quot;In recognition of this accomplishment, I hereby proclaim that today is SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER DAY in OKC!”Earlier, Holt formally declared May 22 as “Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander Day.” That was in recognition of his MVP season as well as his contributions to the community and the franchise.