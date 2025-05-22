Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP triumph comes with $87,000,000 decision dilemma

The NBA named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday. SGA placed second to Nikola Jokic last season before finally pulling past the Denver Nuggets superstar. SGA’s award also means he is set for a monetary windfall.

NBA salary cap guru Bobby Marks explained how winning the Michael Jordan Trophy puts the OKC Thunder franchise cornerstone in an enviable dilemma.

“[Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is eligible this offseason to sign a four-year $293M extension with OKC.

“Because he won MVP (and this would have applied to being named All-NBA this year), SGA is now eligible to sign a five-year $380M extension but would have to wait until the 2026 offseason.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly dismissed his agent a few months ago to represent himself in the offseason or in the summer of 2026. Per Marks, SGA's two All-NBA selections over the past two years made him eligible for a four-year, $293 million extension, which is 30% of the salary cap.

The figure goes up to 35% for players entering their eighth or ninth season with an MVP award or All-NBA selections in the past three seasons. The Canadian checks both requirements as he will be playing his eighth season during the 2025-26 campaign.

SGA hit the benchmark to get the $380 million windfall. Regardless of what happens next season, he can get that bag in the summer of 2026.

The OKC Thunder are ready to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the $380 million extension

The OKC Thunder knew in 2024 that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was in line for mega-extension. GM Sam Presti who traded for SGA in 2019 told reporters in May last year what that meant for the team.

“Good for him. That’s a lot of money. ... If Shai earns something like that, we need to be in position to provide that. And not at the expense of other players on the team."

Sam Presti and the Thunder front office are ready to give SGA the bag. Now, the point guard has to decide whether he signs in the offseason for a $293 million deal or waits in 2026 for the mouthwatering $380 million contract.

Presti also maneuvered contracts in such a way that he can give SGA the staggering extension and still keep Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. The Thunder could be set for a dynastic run even with SGA earning over $80 million a season.

