Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers reacts after Thunder superstar matches Michael Jordan's feat

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers on Sunday celebrated her husband's remarkable achievement. Gilgeous-Alexander, who is on track to win his first MVP title, recently joined the legendary Michael Jordan in an exclusive offensive milestone.

Ad

The Thunder point guard has scored 30 or more points in 40 games this season, marking his third consecutive year reaching this feat. He joins Michael Jordan as the only player to achieve 40 or more games with at least 30 points in three straight seasons.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hailey Summers shared a post on her Instagram story celebrating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's achievement, reacting with emojis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

(Credit: Hailey Summers/Instgram)

Gilgeous-Alexander has proven to be the epitome of consistency, delivering elite performances since the season began. His outstanding offensive play has been a key factor in the Thunder holding the best record in the league (59-12) after 71 games.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ties Kevin Durant's record

The OKC Thunder secured a hard-fought 103-101 victory on Sunday, ending the LA Clippers' five-game winning streak. The win was particularly impressive as the Thunder were shorthanded, missing their second and third-best players, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with another strong all-around performance, recording 26 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 37:19 minutes. While he struggled with his shooting, making only 7 of 29 attempts from the field, including 1 of 7 from beyond the arc, he still managed to make an impact.

In addition to the win, Gilgeous-Alexander reached a milestone, tying franchise legend Kevin Durant's record for the most consecutive 20-point games. Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Durant now share the record with 64 consecutive games of at least 20 points. The Canadian star is expected to break the record when he takes the court against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Also read: Skip Bayless unleashes bold take after short-handed Thunder stun Clippers: "Having the greatest NBA season ever"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback