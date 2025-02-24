Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder All-Star perform in game vs Timberwolves? (Feb. 23)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder were looking to win their second straight game, and ninth in the last 10 games, as they played the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The visiting Thunder got to a solid start at the Target Center but found themselves challenged as the opening half progressed. The two teams fought to a 63-61 count at the break with Minnesota up.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points and three rebounds, with Jalen Williams putting up 11 points of his own.

For the hosts Timberwolves, meanwhile, it was Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards who led with 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Shail Gilgeous-Alexander's stats against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Shai Gilgeous-Akexander 15 3 1 1 0 4 6-12 0-2 3-4 -5

The game on Sunday was the first of a back-to-back set the Thunder (45-10) have against the Timberwolves (31-26). They play again on Monday in Oklahoma City.

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

