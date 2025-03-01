Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder star fare against Hawks? (Feb. 28) 

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 01, 2025 01:42 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder took on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. The Thunder came into the matchup after a 129-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2024-25 season MVP leader, carried his team against the Nets, providing 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

On Friday, "SGA" hoped to continue with that momentum against the Hawks. The first half was successful for the Thunder as they established a 71-64 lead. He led his team in the first two quarters with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.

Supporting Gilgeous-Alexander on offense were Isaiah Joe (12 points) and Isaiah Hartenstein (12 points). Jalen Williams also did a fantastic job facilitating for his teammates, adding eight points, six assists and two steals.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stats from the game versus the Atlanta Hawks:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander112 3005-81-2-

