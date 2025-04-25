Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: How did Thunder star fare vs Grizzlies in Game 3 of NBA playoffs? (April 24)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came into Game 3 on Thursday looking to shake off his early playoff shooting struggles as the OKC Thunder took on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. SGA had connected on just 33.3% of his shots across the first two games of the series.
He came out sharper this time, catching fire with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting to open the game. But it was the Grizzlies who set the tone early as a team, lighting up the Thunder from deep with eight made 3s out of 15 tries in the opening quarter — four of which came from Scotty Pippen Jr. — to race ahead 40-29.
Memphis kept up the onslaught in the second, exploding for a 20-3 run in the third quarter, then capped the half in style as Luke Kennard knocked down a 3 at the buzzer to give the Grizzlies a commanding 77-51 halftime advantage.
Both SGA and Jalen Williams led the way for OKC with 18 points apiece in the first half, though the Thunder’s long-range shooting woes continued, as they hit just four of their 18 3-point attempts.
Pippen Jr. led all scorers at the half with 23 points, followed by Ja Morant with 15, Santi Aldama with 12 and Jaren Jackson Jr. with 10. Memphis shot an impressive 27-for-47, including 11-for-22 from 3-point range.
Below are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s stats from the game.
PLAYER
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
STL
BLK
TO
PF
=+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
19:39
18
2
4
6
15
40.0
0
3
0.0
6
6
100
0
2
0
1
1
3
-20
About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro
John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.
He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.
A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.
He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.