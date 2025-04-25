Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: How did Thunder star fare vs Grizzlies in Game 3 of NBA playoffs? (April 24)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came into Game 3 on Thursday looking to shake off his early playoff shooting struggles as the OKC Thunder took on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. SGA had connected on just 33.3% of his shots across the first two games of the series.

He came out sharper this time, catching fire with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting to open the game. But it was the Grizzlies who set the tone early as a team, lighting up the Thunder from deep with eight made 3s out of 15 tries in the opening quarter — four of which came from Scotty Pippen Jr. — to race ahead 40-29.

Memphis kept up the onslaught in the second, exploding for a 20-3 run in the third quarter, then capped the half in style as Luke Kennard knocked down a 3 at the buzzer to give the Grizzlies a commanding 77-51 halftime advantage.

Both SGA and Jalen Williams led the way for OKC with 18 points apiece in the first half, though the Thunder’s long-range shooting woes continued, as they hit just four of their 18 3-point attempts.

Pippen Jr. led all scorers at the half with 23 points, followed by Ja Morant with 15, Santi Aldama with 12 and Jaren Jackson Jr. with 10. Memphis shot an impressive 27-for-47, including 11-for-22 from 3-point range.

Below are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s stats from the game.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19:39 18 2 4 6 15 40.0 0 3 0.0 6 6 100 0 2 0 1 1 3 -20

