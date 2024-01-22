Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on track to match Michael Jordan's one-of-one milestone in NBA history 

For the past couple of seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has proven to be one of the NBA's brightest stars today. Initially an 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Shai went from barely making the top 10 prospects to becoming one of the league's MVP leaders. As a result of his hard work and dedication, SGA is closing in on Michael Jordan's records.

According to sources, Michael Jordan currently holds first and second place for the record of being the only player to notch at least 31 points, six assists, and two steals per game, accompanied by 50% shooting from the field. Jordan achieved these numbers in back-to-back seasons from 1988 to 1990.

Fast forward to the present day, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making history as he is now the second player in NBA history to achieve similar numbers as MJ.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As of this publication, SGA is averaging 31.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.2 steals. He's shooting slightly better compared to Jordan's previous couple of records with 54.9% accuracy.

Gilgeous-Alexander is only 2.5 points and 0.6 steals shy of beating Jordan's second-placed record. Beating such a record would take the OKC Thunder superstar to a whole new level in the NBA.

Expand Tweet

The evolution of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played in the NBA for six seasons now. Five of those seasons were spent playing for the OKC Thunder wherein he found his opportunity to develop into a star.

During his rookie season with the LA Clippers, Shai showed glimpses of his potential when he averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

It was clear that Gilgeous-Alexander was a well-rounded player who could play offense and defense efficiently. Then, when he was sent to OKC, the Thunder assigned him a bigger role and gave him more playing time.

With more freedom to play on the hardwood, Shai had the opportunity to show what he was truly made of. His averages improved to 19.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.3 apg and 1.1 spg in his second season.

In his third and fourth seasons, SGA significantly improved again as a scorer and bumped his numbers up to 20+ ppg. He also became a better playmaker by averaging 5.9 apg in both seasons. Despite already putting up All-Star numbers at the time, it wasn't until his fifth season last year that SGA finally solidified his status in superstardom.

Being a one-time All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will most likely be named to his second consecutive All-Star game this year.

Especially considering how he's currently third in this year's MVP race and is also ranked third in NBA history to be one of only two players to average at least 31 points, six assists, and two steals per game accompanied by 50% shooting from the field.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!