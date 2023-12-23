The NBA season 2023-24 is heading towards an interesting direction. The Shai Gilgeous-led Oklahoma City Thunder had a thrashing 134-115 win over the LA Clippers on Thursday. Sharing the court with three probable future Hall-of-Famers, like Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, and Chet Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander turned in the best performance in OKC’s win.

During the thrilling win for Thunders, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior attended the game supporting his friend Shai. The Oklahoma City Thunder's win also the jersey exchange before the match. Eventually, the Brazilian footballer Vinicius Jr. posted a glimpse of him attending the game through his Instagram. He posted pictures posing with the Thunders alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With 31 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a self-assisted slam dunk by Chet Holmgren that secured the advantage for Oklahoma City, the Thunder defeated the Clippers 134-115 on Thursday night, putting a stop to Los Angeles’ streak of nine consecutive victories. However, the shimmery game night not only saw astonishing performance but also the collaboration of $25 million combined net worth.

As reported by OneFootball.com, Vinicius Jr. banks a whopping $20 million staying at Real Madrid football club. On the other hand, his pal from the OKC side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also boasts an impressive net worth of approximately $5 million.

Thunder's impressive victory and standout performances against LA Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder showcased exceptional performances that left an indelible mark on the match. The Thunder secured a convincing 134-115 win, demonstrating remarkable efficiency with a 59% field goal and an impressive 47.1% success rate from beyond the arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with a stellar performance, contributing 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals in a mere 32 minutes on the court.

Despite a quieter night from the three-point range, Gilgeous-Alexander's dominance inside the paint and crucial plays in the third quarter played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the game. However, the victory wasn't a one-man show, as emerging talent Chet Holmgren showcased his skills with 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, earning him a well-deserved spot in the spotlight.

Lu Dort's contribution, marked by 21 points, efficient three-point shooting, and robust defensive prowess, along with a solid performance from Russell Westbrook off the bench, underscored the team's depth and versatility. Coach Daigneault also praised the team's execution and adaptability, emphasizing their composure in withstanding the Clippers' runs.

However, the Thunder's impressive offensive and defensive display, limiting stars like Paul George and James Harden, coupled with their ability to secure a significant win over the hottest team in the league, sets a positive tone for the team as they navigate a challenging series of upcoming games.