"Shai in MJ convos ANT in Lance Stephenson convos" - NBA fans ridicule former Lakers for equating himself to Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is already being considered as the potential face of the NBA at an early age. Edwards, who has been compared to Michael Jordan, is competitive, he is cocky and he lets his game speak more or at least match his words off the court.

Edwards is already a superstar, and his comparisons are usually with the all-time NBA greats. It would be far from imagination for any fan or analyst to compare him to a player of Lance Stephenson’s caliber.

When asked who his favorite current NBA player is, Stephenson, a former Indiana Pacers player, said:

“My favorite player right now is Anthony Edwards. He reminds me of me with the super green light.”

Depending on how controversial and overconfident Stephenson has been, in a certain sense to his own detriment, the comment wasn’t going to miss the attention of NBA fans. They ridiculed the former Pacers forward for comparing himself to Edwards.

Reacting to the tweet by NBA Central, one wrote:

"Shai in MJ convos ANT in Lance Stephenson convos."

Alluding to Lance’s confidence, another wrote:

“Every player needs Lance Stephenson’s confidence.”

Here are some more reactions on X.

Anthony Edwards reacts to Michael Jordan comparison

Recently, Anthony Edwards sat down with ESPN's Malika Andrews for a one-on-one conversation. Several former NBA players and analysts compared Edwards to Michael Jordan.

When Andrews asked Edwards’ opinion on the next “coming of Michael Jordan” narrative, he said:

“I don’t wanna be compared to somebody of that caliber.”

However, he is Anthony Edwards, and being cocky wouldn’t be the right word for him given he matches his confidence with his game on the court. The Timberwolves star didn’t shy away from putting the compliment in his pocket.

“I love it, I love it," Edwards said. "They got faith in me for sure. I mean, they’re not wrong.”

From ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins to NBA great Kevin Garnett, Edwards has bagged the highest praise from the NBA community. He has the athleticism and the talent to take another leap in a year or two.

Moreover, Edwards has a captivating personality on and off the court. His game speaks volumes, and the blend is just perfect for the coming of the next superstar. He has elevated his game on both ends of the floor and led his team to the top of the Western Conference. However, Edwards is never delusional about the competition and puts respect on his opponents.