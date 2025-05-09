"Shame on the NBA for allowing this" - NBA fans erupt as Tyrese Haliburton avoids fine over NSFW celebration after game winner

Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton made headlines when he drained a game-winning 3-pointer on Tuesday. Aside from bringing his team up 2-0 following his clutch basket, it also caught attention for how Haliburton celebrated after hitting it.
He held his hands in front of his crotch and made a gesture suggesting he had a rather large appendage. His NSFW gesture has been noticed and he's been warned by the league for it, but he will not receive a fine.
Some fans disagree with the league's decision not to fine the Pacers' All-Star.
"My son saw this and burst into tears. Shame on the NBA for allowing this to be shown on my screen!" One person said.
"Thought that was an auto-fine," another person said.
"Fred VanVleet may want his $15k back," one person tweeted.
On the other hand, some fans agree with the decision not to fine Haliburton.
"Shot was so good, they had to let this slide," one person commented.
"Lol s/o Adam (Silver) for a change," one fan said.
"First NBA W in a while," one person chimed in.
Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning 3-pointer capped a strong Pacers comeback to overcome a 20-point deficit. At 0:28 in the third quarter, Indiana trailed 116-119 but Andrew Nembhard's forcing of a turnover on a Max Strus inbound pass led to Haliburton's clutch sequence and his team's victory.
Tyrese Haliburton mentioned that he was ready to pay the fine for his celly
Tyrese Haliburton recognized that his celebration might earn him a sanction from the league. After all, players who have made NSFW or explicit gestures have been fined.
In the press conference, he shared that he was overcome by emotion and that he would gladly open his checkbook to pay any fine.
"I've been waiting for that," Haliburton said to the media. "It was just right in the moment. I'll take that fine."
For now, Tyrese Haliburton won't have to worry about paying the fine and can focus on Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The landscape now shifts completely, with the Pacers having home-court advantage for the next two games.
Aside from no longer having home-court advantage, Cleveland has some injuries to deal with. DeAndre Hunter (thumb), All-Star Darius Garland (toe) and 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley (ankle) are all listed as questionable.
